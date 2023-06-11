In a valley deep in the heart of Northern New Mexico lived many animal families. However, despite the beautiful nature that surrounded them, they were living with heavy hearts. The rabbits had lost their joy; the bees had lost their health; the deer had lost their peace; the wolves had lost their energy; the owls had lost their serenity, and the trout had lost their way.
The Earth, upon seeing that the animals had fallen into poor health and heavy hearts, sent a storm to deliver wisdom to the dwellers of the quaint little valley. The animals had once known all of those lessons of wellness, but they had forgotten them. And the Earth that loved them very much wanted to return them to the gift of health.
La Tormenta de Taos, a community children’s play written by Casandra Romero and brought to life by a team of visiting artists led by Tanya Vigil, asks, “What if COVID was sent to teach us lessons?” and the resulting traditional wisdom shows us how to connect and move forward in greater health.
The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The next-best time is now. The roots Taos put down with its Visiting Artist program 18 years ago are now bearing fruit, providing a model for family engagement by sustaining language and culture and connecting communities through the arts. For these efforts, Taos Municipal Schools won the Max Coll Award from the New Mexico Arts Education Association for excellence.
Healthy connections are reciprocal, not one-way. Families are clear about what they want: Their priorities are family health, safety and well-being. They want engagement that is reciprocal. (More than pizza night, parent/teacher conferences and fundraisers.)
Community engagement is at the heart of community schools, from rotary clubs in Taos, Santa Fe and Gallup. In fact, our project began as a lunchtime presentation, “Digital Equity and the Four-Way Test,” demonstrating the power of family engagement. Our theory is the people most directly experiencing the challenges are best equipped to provide the wisdom and commitment needed to solve them.
This wisdom is informing a collaboration between the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, Higher Education Department, Public Education Department and the Office of Broadband Advancement and Expansion, to provide access to MomentsTogetherNM’s excellent videos and resources for parents in English, Spanish, Diné and Vietnamese. This project uses the NMPBS datacasting infrastructure to reach early childhood centers and home providers and the families they serve in McKinley, San Juan and Cibola counties, including areas underserved or unserved by broadband.
We engage all four stages of life from our state zia symbol: infants, youth, parents and elders. With New Mexico having the highest proportion of grandparents as primary caregivers in the nation, we engage extended families in handing down family and cultural traditions, histories, recipes and art forms, combining text, images, videos, maps and timelines that can be widely shared. You can see an example here: bit.ly/NMFaCES.
Stephen Wall reminds us “to indigenize is to recognize that life-serving activities in the bioregion need to be sustainable and that we need to encourage and foster activities that enhance our reciprocal relationship with the land.” Which is exactly what third and fourth graders and their families taught us in La Tormenta de Taos.
Ferdi Serim is founder of NM FaCES (Family and Community Engagement Strategies), a public/private partnership focused on sustaining language and culture through digital storytelling, and is a member of the Coalition for Public Education Leadership Circle. Contact him at ferdi@nmfaces.com.