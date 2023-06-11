In a valley deep in the heart of Northern New Mexico lived many animal families. However, despite the beautiful nature that surrounded them, they were living with heavy hearts. The rabbits had lost their joy; the bees had lost their health; the deer had lost their peace; the wolves had lost their energy; the owls had lost their serenity, and the trout had lost their way.

The Earth, upon seeing that the animals had fallen into poor health and heavy hearts, sent a storm to deliver wisdom to the dwellers of the quaint little valley. The animals had once known all of those lessons of wellness, but they had forgotten them. And the Earth that loved them very much wanted to return them to the gift of health.

La Tormenta de Taos, a community children’s play written by Casandra Romero and brought to life by a team of visiting artists led by Tanya Vigil, asks, “What if COVID was sent to teach us lessons?” and the resulting traditional wisdom shows us how to connect and move forward in greater health.

Ferdi Serim is founder of NM FaCES (Family and Community Engagement Strategies), a public/private partnership focused on sustaining language and culture through digital storytelling, and is a member of the Coalition for Public Education Leadership Circle. Contact him at ferdi@nmfaces.com.

