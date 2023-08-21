A new Santa Fe charter school won’t be approved this year after all.

Explore Academy-Santa Fe, the only local prospective charter school under consideration this year, withdrew its charter application Thursday in an email to the Public Education Commission — the body that oversees state-chartered schools — and the Public Education Department’s Charter Schools Division, department spokeswoman Kelly Pearce wrote in an email.

The withdrawal came just days before Public Education Commission meetings to approve or deny new charter schools’ applications. All four prospective charter schools that submitted applications to the commission this year were disqualified or withdrew from consideration.

Recommended for you