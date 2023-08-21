A new Santa Fe charter school won’t be approved this year after all.
Explore Academy-Santa Fe, the only local prospective charter school under consideration this year, withdrew its charter application Thursday in an email to the Public Education Commission — the body that oversees state-chartered schools — and the Public Education Department’s Charter Schools Division, department spokeswoman Kelly Pearce wrote in an email.
The withdrawal came just days before Public Education Commission meetings to approve or deny new charter schools’ applications. All four prospective charter schools that submitted applications to the commission this year were disqualified or withdrew from consideration.
Both the Charter Schools Division and Santa Fe Public Schools voiced concerns about the prospective school. Justin Baiardo, one of Explore Academy-Santa Fe’s co-founders, said personal circumstances prevented members of the school’s governing board from undertaking the “heavy lift” of establishing a new school.
“We felt like everyone’s life situation were going to be too much of a challenge to try and add this on top of that. ... It seemed reasonable to just take a pause,” Baiardo said in an interview Monday.
But this isn’t necessarily the end of Explore Academy-Santa Fe. Baiardo said the school is planning to reapply next year — an application that, if approved, would allow Explore Academy-Santa Fe to begin operations during the 2025-26 school year, after an implementation period.
The Explore Academy framework was founded in New Mexico and currently is in place at schools in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Rio Rancho, as well as in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. School leaders say its structure is based on student choice. The schools offer students several “flavors” — or themed seminars through which they learn key content — that can be as short as 22 days.
During a public comment period over the summer, some applauded the prospective new charter school as a good choice for Santa Fe families, with dozens of public comments voicing support for Explore Academy-Santa Fe.
Others, however, raised concerns about the prospective new charter.
Critics included the Public Education Department’s Charter Schools Division, which recommended Explore Academy-Santa Fe’s application be denied. While the division’s analysis acknowledged the academic strengths of the choice-driven Explore Academy framework, it questioned the school’s proposed leadership structure and the school’s expected student population.
In particular, Explore Academy-Santa Fe’s application anticipated about 30% of the school’s students would be white, double the 15% of Santa Fe Public Schools. And though the Charter Schools Division found the school’s proposed bilingual multicultural efforts adequate, it questioned the proposed charter school’s decision not to provide a bilingual language program.
Both of these issues, the division analysis said, raised “a concern about whether the school is in the best interest of students in Santa Fe.”
Baiardo said the Charter Schools Division’s unfavorable recommendation did not factor into school leadership’s decision to withdraw the application.
Rather, the school had a “strong rebuttal” to the division’s perspective, Baiardo said.
“We feel like we have arguments against every point they would make; we feel like they made errors in their analysis,” he said.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez also raised concerns about the foundation of a new charter school in Santa Fe, arguing it would divert funding from several key programs.
“Instead of introducing a new charter school, it may be more beneficial to focus on collaboration and innovation within the existing schools in the community, both public and private,” Chavez wrote.