For many students, college courses are part of high school these days.

In a recent interview with The New Mexican, new Public Education Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero said the department’s goal isn’t just to graduate students after 13 years of public education. It’s to graduate students with a trade certificate, the ability to speak two or more languages or college credits, earned through a program delivering simultaneous credit toward high school graduation and a college degree.

So why, during the final days of this year’s legislative session, did Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham veto House Bill 125, a bill that would have created a task force — including K-12 school administrators, institutions of higher education and Public Education and Higher Education departments staff — to examine these types of dual credit programs?