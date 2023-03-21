For many students, college courses are part of high school these days.
In a recent interview with TheNew Mexican, new Public Education Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero said the department’s goal isn’t just to graduate students after 13 years of public education. It’s to graduate students with a trade certificate, the ability to speak two or more languages or college credits, earned through a program delivering simultaneous credit toward high school graduation and a college degree.
So why, during the final days of this year’s legislative session, did Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham veto House Bill 125, a bill that would have created a task force — including K-12 school administrators, institutions of higher education and Public Education and Higher Education departments staff — to examine these types of dual credit programs?
The answer: The task force would have been unfunded and repetitive to an existing Public Education Department council, Lujan Grisham wrote in a memo explaining her veto.
In essence, dual credit courses allow high school students to accelerate their higher education trajectory, whether they’re looking to get a career-technical certificate or an undergraduate degree, said Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley.
Santa Fe Community College has partnerships with about 20 high schools, Rowley said, including Santa Fe and Capital high schools as well as Santa Fe Indian School, plus local charter schools and other districts throughout the northern half of the state. The courses help students get ahead, knocking out general education requirements or initial courses in certificate programs, with support from both the college and their high school.
“At its best, dual credit allows high school students to take college classes — oftentimes, classes that they know they’re going to have to take when they become full-time college students regardless of what major they end up going into,” Rowley said.
Particularly in rural communities — and Rowley said Santa Fe Community College’s dual credit classes serve rural students all the way up to Raton — dual credit courses can be a lifeline to advanced courses small high schools don’t have the capacity to teach.
Where dual credit gets tricky, though, is in the funding, Rowley said.
Dual credit classes are free to students; colleges waive tuition while high schools pick up the costs of books and supplies using state funding, the latest Public Education and Higher Education departments’ report on dual credit shows.
The bill for dual credit programs is split between several state agencies, colleges, districts and schools — division that often obscures the true cost of the program, Rowley said.
That’s where HB 125 would have come into play. The bill would have entrusted a 12-person task force with conducting a comprehensive study about the availability and funding of dual credit programs across the state, with the goal of identifying what makes an effective one by 2024.
Then, the task force would have provided specific recommendations to the Legislature to shore up the state’s dual credit system, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque, said.
Initially, the bill garnered overwhelming support. It secured unanimous “do pass” recommendations from three committees and sailed through the House and Senate with unanimous approval in both houses before the last week of the session.
“HB 125 presents a great opportunity for our education leaders to take a step back and make sure our state system is working for our students,” Sara Fitzgerald, senior vice president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, said in one committee meeting on the bill.
But in her veto message, Lujan Grisham said the state already runs a Dual Credit Council, including members from the Public Education and Higher Education departments, to issue recommendations about dual credit programs. While the council’s current scope does not include the kind of study promised in HB 125, it could easily be expanded to accommodate the additional work, the governor wrote.
Disappointed by the bill’s veto, Romero said he’s “certainly hopeful” the Dual Credit Council will be able to examine the dual credit system with the same rigor of HB 125’s proposed task force. But he said he worries the council’s advisory role will limit the scope of the recommendations it can provide to the Legislature.
The bill also did not include an appropriation, Lujan Grisham noted, even though its study would be an unfunded project requiring significant work from state departments and institutions of higher education.
“HB 125 requires the group to conduct a major study and develop a comprehensive report within six months,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “This is too great a burden both financially and in terms of expenditure of staff resources.”
Although Rowley would like some clarity on dual credit programs’ cost breakdown, she isn’t too concerned about the bill’s veto.
Like the governor, she said she believes the kind of study the HB 125 task force would have undertaken could be completed by existing structures within the Higher Education and Public Education departments, largely based on data institutions already collect.
Rowley is confident schools, institutions and the state can partner to provide great dual credit programs without the legislation.
“It’s not holding up or preventing anyone from offering high-quality dual credit and reaching all remote corners of New Mexico,” she said.