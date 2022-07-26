Former City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta came out on top Tuesday evening when Santa Fe school board members ranked five candidates vying to fill a seat left vacant last month by former board member Rudy Garcia.

They voted unanimously to appoint Abeyta, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, to represent several neighborhoods and public schools on the city’s south side.

Abeyta narrowly lost a reelection bid for his council seat in the November municipal election. If he had won a second four-year term on the City Council, he told the school board members in a public interview Tuesday, he would not have applied for the board appointment.

Jodie Wheeler, right, gets a hug from her daughter, Elissa Wheeler, after being interviewed Tuesday by the Santa Fe school board for its vacant seat. Former City Councilor Roman 'Tiger' Abeyta was chosen to fill the vacant seat.
Roman ‘Tiger’ Abeyta, right, takes his seat as a school board member after being appointed to a vacant position Tuesday.
John A. Baca, an executive assistant to the State Land Office’s general counsel, speaks during his interview Tuesday to fill the vacant District 4 school board seat. Baca referenced his experience as a sports official to explain why he is good at working on a team to solve broad issues.

