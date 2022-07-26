Nominees Jodie Wheeler, left, and John A. Baca, center, congratulate Roman 'Tiger" Abeyta as the Santa Fe school board announces Tuesday he will be the new District 4 member representing south Santa Fe. Abeyta will fill the rest of the term for Rudy Garcia, who resigned.
Jodie Wheeler, right, gets a hug from her daughter, Elissa Wheeler, after being interviewed Tuesday by the Santa Fe school board for its vacant seat. Former City Councilor Roman 'Tiger' Abeyta was chosen to fill the vacant seat.
John A. Baca, an executive assistant to the State Land Office’s general counsel, speaks during his interview Tuesday to fill the vacant District 4 school board seat. Baca referenced his experience as a sports official to explain why he is good at working on a team to solve broad issues.
Former City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta came out on top Tuesday evening when Santa Fe school board members ranked five candidates vying to fill a seat left vacant last month by former board member Rudy Garcia.
They voted unanimously to appoint Abeyta, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, to represent several neighborhoods and public schools on the city’s south side.
Abeyta narrowly lost a reelection bid for his council seat in the November municipal election. If he had won a second four-year term on the City Council, he told the school board members in a public interview Tuesday, he would not have applied for the board appointment.
He also has indicated he plans to run in the November 2023 election to retain the school board seat after the term ends the following month.
In his new role, Abeyta said, he’d like to revive an expired memorandum of understanding between the city and Santa Fe Public Schools that determines who is responsible for maintaining walking trails and parks. Some trails, Abeyta noted, are used by students to get to school.
“There are trails within the south side that should connect neighborhoods to schools that still need to be built,” he added in an interview after the meeting.
The board held a forum to gather public input at Tuesday’s special meeting before conducting public interviews with the applicants, who were given nine interview questions ahead of the meeting.
Among them were John A. Baca, an executive assistant to the State Land Office’s general counsel; Juan Blea, a spokesman for the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department; district Community Review Committee Chairwoman Jodie Wheeler; and retired educator Alba Blondis.
After the interviews, board members filled out anonymous ballots ranking their first and second choices. Abeyta received the most favorable rankings — a first-choice pick for two board members and a second-choice pick for two others. The results prompted a quick vote for his appointment to fill Garcia’s seat.
Garcia, a current Santa Fe County commissioner who lost a Democratic primary race for his commission seat in June, cited health conditions as his reason for stepping down. He was appointed in December 2017 to replace then-state Rep. Linda Trujillo before he ran unopposed for the seat in 2019.
The outcome of Tuesday’s appointment process was good news to Nisa Gallegos, a Capital High School senior who serves as an intern with local education nonprofit Earth Care New Mexico. She helped organize a community forum with the five school board candidates earlier this week.
She and other youth endorsed Abeyta, who seemed like he could “really hit the ground running,” she said.
Gallegos was intrigued by the experience of Abeyta, a former Santa Fe County manager, and his goal to inspire organizations and the city to become more involved with Santa Fe Public Schools.
“I hope that he really does fulfill what he said, that he really does try to get the community to come to meetings, that he really does try to get the city to go to meetings with board members,” she said.
Baca, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for a Santa Fe County magistrate seat in June, said he had already prepared a website and business cards for his campaign for the District 4 school board position in 2023.
“I’m a very determined person,” he told board members during his interview. “I have a vision for myself to never give up when I don’t succeed in something.”
Blea, who described himself as a “street teacher” for children and youth on the city’s south side, said he also plans to run for the seat in 2023. He has a master’s degree in education focusing on at-risk youth from the now-defunct College of Santa Fe and previously worked as an addiction counselor.
“I’m not a politician. I’m very rough around the edges, I speak from the heart,” he told board members.
Blondis and Wheeler both said they were unlikely to run in 2023.
“I’m very pleased,” Wheeler said of Abeyta’s appointment. “I think we are in great hands.”