The Española school board adopted a new tobacco use policy last month that prohibits the use of all forms of tobacco by anyone on campus, even outside of school hours.
In adopting the new standards, the district is the most recent to join a push restricting tobacco use. Thirteen others across the state, including Santa Fe Public Schools, are part of the "24/7" campaign, said its manager, Raquel Mooring.
"Sometimes districts push back or they're slow to make changes, but Española out of the gate, was really passionate about this," Mooring said. "They've been concerned about the rise in vaping among, you know, their high schoolers for a couple of years."
Mooring hopes that other districts in the state will soon follow suit.
The campaign works in tandem with the state Health Department's Tobacco Use Prevention and Control program to help school districts and charter schools tighten their tobacco use policies — even when school isn't in session.
A large part of the campaign's statewide effort is orchestrated by student ambassadors at participating districts, who help collect data about student tobacco use.
The new standards meet state requirements and also surpass them, Mooring said.
She noted the state's requirements don't mandate schools provide cessation help, adding some districts' policies have loopholes that can allow tobacco use among visitors or staff during school-sponsored events or fail to regulate items like dissolvable tobacco products and nicotine vapes, or e-cigarettes.
"One thing that state laws are missing right now is any information on cessation resources," she said.
Mooring added that discipline for violating tobacco policies can be harsh in schools, and can even lead to expulsion on the second offense.
"We don't think that's keeping in mind addiction that could be a factor," Mooring added.
Jannelle Lujan, the district's new student wellness coordinator, said in an interview that the change will result in the installation of posters and other forms of signage around schools and on buses.
Lujan called the new policy a "step up" for the district, and said parents and other visitors sometimes bring cigarettes or nicotine vaping devices onto campus, but that the new policy prohibits that.
Under the new policy, if a student is caught using some form of tobacco, he or she would first be referred to a nurse or counselor and offered cessation resources, like hotlines for quitting and websites.
A second offense would result in a one-day suspension and a student-parent conference, along with a counseling session and the development of a "no use" plan. Third offenses will be met with a multiday suspension.
"The discipline for students is going to be kind of progressive," Lujan said.
Staff members are receiving training to help discourage tobacco use as well.
"We're definitely focusing on counseling," she added.
According to Truth Initiative, a national organization focused on decreasing tobacco use, tobacco use among New Mexico's high schoolers was a few percentage points higher than the national averages of the rest of the population in 2019.
Nearly 9 percent of high schoolers in the state have smoked a cigarette in the past 30 days that year, while the national average was at 6 percent — a decline for the state compared to previous years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, 37.5 percent of youth in the state were using some kind of tobacco product that same year, a 7 percentage-point increase from 2009.
"Middle school and high school is the time when people can develop those addictions that last their whole life," Mooring said. "So that's something that we're trying to get ahead of."
