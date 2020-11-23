A middle school assistant principal filed a lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court against Española Public Schools, its board of education and former Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez alleging gender discrimination and retaliation against her over the past four years.
Veronica War-Montoya, assistant principal at Carlos Vigil Middle School, claimed in the lawsuit Gutierrez and board members Gilbert Serrano and Ruben Archuleta created a hostile work environment for her because she is a woman and then retaliated after she reported instances of discrimination and unethical behavior to her superiors and the Public Education Department. The suit also names Serrano and Archuleta as defendants.
War-Montoya referred comment to her attorney, Jack Hardwick, who did not return phone messages.
Serrano also did not return a message. Archuleta, Gutierrez and current Española Superintendent Fred Trujillo declined comment.
The complaint alleged Serrano told War-Montoya he did not think “women should be serving as principal and assistant principal” at Española Valley High School, where she served as assistant principal in 2019. War-Montoya said she filed a complaint with the Public Education Department after the incident.
The suit also stated Archuleta approached War-Montoya in February “in an intimidating manner” while she was dean of students at Carlos Vigil Middle School after she reported allegations to Gutierrez that Archuleta had illegally collected money from boys basketball players and their parents.
War-Montoya also claimed in the document Gutierrez intended to transfer her to the principal position at Abiquiú Elementary at the end of the 2018-19 school year despite her objections.
War-Montoya ultimately took the dean of students post at Carlos Vigil that year.
Trujillo later pushed her to take her current job at Carlos Vigil by telling her the dean of students position was being eliminated due to budget cuts, the complaint alleged, but she learned the district was seeking applicants for the job.
The suit also claimed War-Montoya was concerned Archuleta and Gutierrez were conspiring to dismiss Española Valley High’s head boys basketball coach, Richard Martinez, without cause. Martinez, who spent 14 seasons as coach and won two state championships, was fired in March 2016 after the Sundevils won the Class 4A title.
A district investigation had unveiled allegations he bullied and intimidated players, other students, staff members and parents as a coach and teacher.
War-Montoya’s lawsuit, which claimed the defendants’ actions violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and the state’s Human Rights and Whistleblower Protection Acts, is seeking compensatory damages from the school district, punitive damages from Archuleta and Serrano plus compensation for attorney’s fees.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.