I’m honored to serve as a member of the Board of Education for Santa Fe Public Schools. I leave nearly every board meeting with a full heart, seeing the incredible work the district is doing in the name of better outcomes for students and families — and truly, the whole community.
Too often, I read exchanges among parents asking about how to get into “good” schools and avoid “bad” schools. Let me be clear: there is no such thing as a bad school. Any school full of the sounds of children is a good school. Even people who believe in equity, diversity and inclusion might also, deep down, believe that a school might be good enough to send other people’s kids to, but not our own.
I think that most people reading this want the same thing: a society where all can succeed and live full and happy lives. But we get there by opting in, not by opting out. We get there by living our values, even when — especially when — our kids are involved.
Here’s my challenge to you: Send your kids to public school. Send your kids, even, to a school whose name doesn’t circulate in parent groups as a so-called “good” school. Too often the word good when used in combination with school refers only to the school’s demographic makeup and not the true value of walking its halls.
Equity doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Schools aren’t machines for equity, built to take in every input, and export outcomes free of the influence of racism, sexism, transphobia, classism, ableism, or the like. To approach true equity requires the buy-in of the community. And that means your buy-in, too.
Santa Fe Public Schools is doing incredible things. The district has overhauled its assessment system, implementing a transformative system of standards-based instruction and grading. This puts the emphasis squarely on differentiating instruction to help each child reach their goals without a one-size-fits-all model. Ultimately, it means offering pathways for divergent learners to achieve.
The district’s Student Wellness Department has risen to the occasion of addressing COVID in an equitable and thorough way. The team has implemented programs that support young parents and gender nonbinary and trans youth; address prevention and restorative justice; and ensure comprehensive social emotional support for all students.
The Newcomers Program in the Language and Culture Department welcomes new arrivals to the United States and makes sure that staff members have resources to provide a supportive environment to all who walk through school doors.
I could go on — performing arts programs at Santa Fe High, the medical pathway at Capital, or more personally, the warm and affirming environments my children have found at their own schools, Nava Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.
There is no place in town that is more diverse, more democratic — save, perhaps, the public library, my other favorite civic institution — than the public schools. You’ve heard it said that public schools are the bedrock of democracy, and yet many who would never think of shirking their right to vote do opt out of this system in a somewhat fallacious notion of maximizing outcomes for an individual, rather than the whole.
If you’ve ever wondered what you could do to make equity a reality, here’s your chance. Enroll your child in a public school. Ask members of the school community how you can help make it a better place. The pandemic that has so devastated us has also renewed the call to build a world that benefits us all.
Be part of the community as we reimagine ourselves and what we can do for one another. Choose the public schools today.