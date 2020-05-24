As K-12 schools across New Mexico prepare to end the 2019-2020 school year this month, there is no doubt that this academic year brought unprecedented challenges for students, parents, teachers and administrators. The COVID-19 pandemic required our education system to adopt crisis learning procedures that nobody had previously imagined would be necessary.
Despite these challenges, we’ve seen educators come together in remarkable ways over these past two months. Teachers have worked around the clock to transition curriculum and find new ways to connect with students without face-to-face contact. As a fellow educator, I applaud them for their efforts and inspiring commitment to their students.
As we end one school year and look forward to the next, I believe we’ll continue to see an evolution in our public education system, particularly if COVID-19 impacts the 2020-2021 school year as well. We should take this summer as an opportunity to learn from the challenges of this last semester.
As an administrator at a full-time online public school with more than 25 years of experience in school leadership, I understand the concerns of parents thrust into a new role. An unanticipated pivot to distance learning is challenging for a variety of reasons, including navigating new processes and balancing learning with parents’ work schedules and other family needs. In short, crisis distance learning, or “emergency schooling,” isn’t a long-term solution for families.
Full-time online school is a different model entirely. Virtual education incorporates technology that enables real-time online classes; certified educators with experience facilitating online classrooms and socialization opportunities; resources to help students become self-directed learners; and a curriculum built specifically to be used in an online setting.
While virtual education certainly isn’t ideal for everyone, over the years it has proven itself as the most effective model for many students. This month, our school is celebrating the graduation of more than 150 high school seniors across the state who are going on to college or to begin their careers.
These graduates join an alumni network of thousands of other students who have succeeded in a full-time virtual school.
Because of the online model, our graduates were fortunate to be able to complete their coursework and finish their final semester uninterrupted academically.
There are many tenets of full-time online education that schools in New Mexico and across the country can consider moving forward if social distancing continues into the fall. School districts can begin or continue to develop curriculum in a way that is engaging and built specifically for an online format.
Teachers can shift to a “flipped classroom” model and send students resources, such as videos and texts, to provide background knowledge they can then apply in group or one-on-one discussions. These are not easy tasks, but our public educators who have experience in online public education or just a knack for innovation stand ready to help districts and families.
This school year has been uniquely challenging for most educators and their students.
As we finish the year strong, having overcome challenges like never before, we owe it to our students and our communities across New Mexico to work together in building an improved model for the future of education.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.