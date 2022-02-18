The Great Unmasking of New Mexico was not the second coming of Bastille Day.
In many places, it was muted, hesitant, circumspect.
Though many welcomed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's surprise announcement the state's indoor mask mandate was ending Thursday — she removed her face covering with a flourish at a news conference — the news was met by many who were still cautious the day that followed.
The masks are off, yes. But not forgotten.
"People are still cautious, tiptoeing," Pizza Centro owner Jason Aufrichtig said Friday. "That could change by the weekend."
In a pandemic that has prompted elected officials to bounce from one extreme to the other, the mandate's end (for now) marks another milepost in the two-year battle against the coronavirus.
Many were happy — "Everyone in my circle is very relieved," said Apothecary Restaurant and Santa Fe Oxygen & Healing Bar CEO Kadimah Levanah — but others admitted to a sense of uncertainty, mystified about why now.
James Marx, executive director of quality at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, didn't criticize the governor's decision but noted the threat of COVID-19 remains a clear and present danger.
"This is a typical clash between politics and science that we've seen throughout the pandemic," he said. "This has been going on since the pandemic."
Marx said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January recommended indoor masking continue in areas of high coronavirus transmission. Every county in New Mexico still has high transmission rates, he noted.
"And therefore I think indoor masks should still be required," he said.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, issued a notice early this month that the mandate remained in place. Five days later during a news conference, he was vague about when it would end. He said he'd taken heat from people who'd seen other states drop their mandates.
"We use our own data," Scrase said last week. "I think when things cool down in the hospitals, we're planning on rescinding the mask order." Eight days later, the mandate came off — though state officials are quick to point out a mandate remains in place for facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes.
Still, the perceived suddenness of the decision prompted political rivals to question the governor's motives.
State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce wrote in an email Lujan Grisham should have lifted the mandate "months ago," calling the move "nothing but political expediency."
The governor's spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, fired back and questioned those who criticized Lujan Grisham's use of a news conference just after the conclusion of the legislative session to make the announcement.
"I'd say that's pretty standard, wouldn't you?" she wrote in an email. "How disappointing that some would find making a direct announcement to the media and the New Mexico public as anything other than direct communication."
For business owners, particularly restaurateurs, mask-free is just another change in a pandemic full of them.
Aufrichtig said Pizza Centro customers were asked to wear masks while ordering their food, a request that was "enforced to the point where you're not getting punched in the face."
But on Friday, it was back to whatever normal looked like before the mandate.
"If the governor says the mask comes off, it's the person's choice," he said. "And I believe they have that option."
As chilly Santa Fe began to warm Friday afternoon, herds of tourists and shoppers roamed the Plaza, most without masks.
It was the same at Chocolate En La Plaza inside the Plaza Galleria: Staff and customers alike were without face coverings as they tended to piles of chocolate-covered cookies and pastries.
Co-owner Sebastian Romero said he felt "neutral" about the rule change.
A Touch of Santa Fe owner Jessica Arias said she is prone to keep wearing her mask when customers come into the clothing store, also in the Plaza Galleria.
"Knowing what's going on these couple of years, we get it [off] and then a couple weeks later we get it back on," she said of mask mandates.
At Ten Thousand Waves, President Duke Klauck wrote in an email a number of guests have arrived without masks.
"With few exceptions, they have all been very understanding that we still require masks indoors at our spa and restaurant," Klauck wrote.
"We understand that it is politically expedient for governments to relax the rules, but feel that we're still in a pandemic," he wrote. "The best thing for the protection of our guests and staff is to continue our mask and vaccine requirements. At the point where our hospitals are no longer overflowing and the number of new COVID cases is much reduced, we'll be happy to relax our rules."
The city of Santa Fe had been aggressive in following the state's lead on health orders and is in the process of updating its rules to match the current dictates, Mayor Alan Webber said. Late Friday, the city lifted the indoor mask mandate at its facilities.
But Webber urged caution.
"You can drop the mask, but you don't drop your guard down," he said. "We are following the data; we are tracking our rates of when we pass COVID along in our community. We are seeing the numbers go down, which is great. But there are still a lot of people who are coming down with COVID, and we can't forget that."
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University, said he believed many people would continue to wear masks.
"Individuals will now have to consider their own health status and risk tolerance to decide what they prefer,” Khubchandani said.
Though some K-12 school districts in the state, including Rio Rancho and Albuquerque, opted to drop mask requirements almost immediately Thursday, others are standing firm for the moment.
Santa Fe Public Schools launched a digital community survey on the issue Friday. The results will be used to make a Monday announcement, according to a bulletin from Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez.
Masks will remain in place until further notice at New Mexico Highlands University, Luna Community College and Santa Fe Community College, according to administrators. SFCC started the spring semester remotely last month after COVID-19 cases spiked.
"While this is good news for our communities and businesses, at this time, I do not plan to move away from SFCC's current health and safety practices," Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley wrote in a Friday letter to students.
New Mexican reporters Jessica Pollard, Robert Nott, Rick Ruggles, Sean Thomas and Phill Casaus contributed to this report.
