El Dorado Community School science teacher Hope Cahill is one of four state finalists for the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Cahill and Amanda Pacheco-Suazo of Albuquerque Public Schools were the science finalists for the state. A national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science education researchers, district level personnel and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive the award, with no more than two chosen from each state.
"It is very deserving for Ms. Cahill to be nominated for this award," said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García. "We're very proud of her, and she exemplifies the very best of the best."
Award winners will be announced in August and will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national science, technology, engineering and math teaching.
New Mexico's 2020 winners were Jessica Esquibel, from Albuquerque, and Las Cruces Public Schools' Melody Hagaman.
