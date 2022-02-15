There’s little irrelevant chitchat to hear in Hope Cahill’s seventh grade science class at El Dorado Community School.
Instead, a roomful of 13-year-olds seems wholly absorbed in documenting sedimentary layers and identifying geographical features carved into sand.
“I would argue we have a valley developing here,” Cahill told her students, motioning to a divot in the sand of a “stream table” used to simulate the ebb and flow of water through an arid landscape. Her students debated which land features were forming where.
“It’s changing as it keeps forming,” noted one student, Kaytlann Davis, 13.
Cahill has changed plenty in her teaching career, with the exception of one thing: daily excellence. More than a year after being declared as a finalist, she was one of two New Mexico educators to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the White House Office of Science and Technology policy and the National Science Foundation.
It’s the highest honor a math or science teacher can receive, and Cahill, 47, forged an unlikely path to its reception — first as a language arts teacher at now-defunct Capshaw Middle School, then later as a stay-at-home mother and substitute teacher.
“I had taken geology class, biology classes as an undergrad, but it certainly wasn’t my focus,” Cahill said, noting how far she’s come in the decade she’s been teaching science. “So it was a lot of stuff that I had to reacquaint myself with.”
But Cahill learned quickly. Armed with a master’s degree in science with a focus in geology from New Mexico Tech, she has advocated to get more girls interested in STEM. She received a 2021 Teachers Who Inspire award from local nonprofit Partners in Education.
“It’s a great, great honor not only to receive any type of award for teaching, but to receive on of this caliber is remarkable,” said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez. “It really shows the dedication Hope has for her profession, her students and for her school community.”
On a day to day basis, she focuses her classroom on New Mexico’s complex geological landscapes while fostering students’ ability to communicate their findings. It’s a drive inspired by Cahill’s time as a language arts teacher.
Though honored to receive the national award, Cahill said said her greatest achievements can be found in a personal file filled with notes from former students.
“It was because of your class I learned science is one of my most favorite class subject,” reads one. “It’s even something I want as my future career.”
“[Science] can’t just be a concept, it has to be something they can touch and see with their senses,” Cahill said. “It’s not that every day, but it is as often as I can make it.”
The national science teacher journal The Earth Scientist recently published her lesson plan about the massive, disc-shaped pool of molten rock buried nearly 12 miles below Socorro. It takes up more space than the state of Rhode Island.
Incorporating those kinds of mind-blowing facts into classroom work help energize students — and the teacher, Cahill said.
“When kids hear one of the largest active magma bodies is in our state, it kind of blows their mind a little bit,” she said. “How can you not be engaged when you hear something like that?”
In the lesson, students use an inflated balloon buried beneath sand to measure how the magma body shapes the visible, above-ground landscape. The lesson adapts methods of research field scientists might use.
“Even if you just look outside, you’ll see mountains and rivers and all these really cool things,” said student Kaytlann, who spent part of the morning observing the trickle of water carving tiny rivers, deltas and oxbows into the sandy stream table during Tuesday’s lesson.
Davis, a science enthusiast who hopes to become a pharmacist or chemical engineer, is sold on Cahill’s class.
“She makes the lessons interesting and really fun,” she said. “If I didn’t get something but someone else did, she would come back to me and help me understand it.”
Her deskmate, Alexandria Rodarte, 13, agreed.
“Science can be a bit hard, but I still want to learn,” she said. “Most of the time she repeats herself to help people get what she is trying to say.”
Both students are anxiously awaiting the arrival of more fish for another science project Cahill and other El Dorado teachers are working on. Students will raise and observe the developmental stages of cutthroat and rainbow trout.
Cahill has also devoted time outside the classroom to getting more girls interested in science, first as a volunteer and later as a planning member for local organization STEM Santa Fe’s annual STEM Pathways for Girls conference.
“She always gives great ideas and feedback, and she also has recruited some other teachers for us, too,” said STEM Santa Fe founder Lina Germann. “I don’t know where she finds time as a full time teacher. … She’s very dedicated.”
Cahill, a mother of two, acknowledged that while the scale seems to be tipping slightly, there are still fewer women in science, math, technology and engineering jobs.
“I think we just need to keep giving them opportunities and role models and mentors,” she said.
In addition to a certificate signed by President Joe Biden and a $10,000 prize, Cahill and other winners — including Clovis teacher Silvia Miranda — eventually will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend recognition ceremonies and professional development sessions.
Cahill said she was thankful for all her educational mentors, and for her family for giving her the space needed to immerse herself in teaching.
“I feel very much so that this recognizes not just who I am as a teacher, but all of the people who are part of getting me to this point,” Cahill said.
