The natural world crept into Jennifer Anderson's dual language pre-K classroom Thursday morning.
As they moved around their learning space at El Camino Real Academy, Anderson's students interacted with that world. They watched a video of butterfly wings flapping on a smartboard at the front of the room, harmonizing with soft piano music. They gathered puppets from the classroom's collection, which included a stuffed caterpillar, butterfly, spider and bee.
Through magnifying glasses, they examined caterpillars wriggling in a sealed cup on Anderson's desk.
And they did all this inside — before their morning outdoor playtime even began.
Teaching her 4-year-old students to explore the world around them is an important part of pre-K, Anderson said.
"They're going to care about nature. They're going to care about other people, other cultures. And with that, I think that just kind of makes the world a better place," she said.
In October, Anderson will have the professional development and exploration opportunity of a lifetime: an all-expenses-paid 11-day expedition to the Galápagos Islands.
She's one of 50 teachers from across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada — and one of two from New Mexico — selected to join the 15th cohort of Lindblad Expeditions' and the National Geographic Society's Grosvenor Teacher Fellows. The teachers will visit destinations across six continents — from Antarctica to the Arctic, Indonesia to Patagonia — and bring their new knowledge back to the classroom.
“These passionate, deserving educators will have the opportunity to bring real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools to inspire the next generation of planetary stewards,” National Geographic Society Chief Education Officer Deborah Grayson said in a recent news release.
For Anderson, the journey actually began in 2018, when she first applied to become a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow. That year, she spearheaded a school cleanup and recycling project with her students to become a National Geographic-certified educator, trained in interdisciplinary and inquiry-based education from pre-K through grade 12.
Traveling as a fellow was the next step in exploratory learning.
Anderson didn't make it in 2018. She applied again — unsuccessfully — in 2019. And, after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she applied again in 2022 for the 2023 cohort. Anderson said she would have kept applying for the fellowship every year until she got it.
But rather than receiving another rejection email earlier this year, Anderson got a phone call informing her she'd been selected.
"It was the best call in the world," she said.
To some, the Galápagos Islands might seem far removed from a Santa Fe pre-K classroom, but Anderson already has plenty of ideas about how she'll bring back to El Camino Real what she learns during the expedition's activities — from snorkeling and kayaking to conversations with naturalists, historians and other experts.
"There's so many jumping-off points to things that we could do in the classroom. … I'm already thinking, what am I going to do to connect it to here?" Anderson said from a 4-year-old-sized chair in her classroom.
She envisions her classroom selecting a few Galápagos animals, like giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies or marine iguanas, to study throughout the year. It's all about instilling the explorer mindset — a worldview based in curiosity and exploration — in her students, Anderson said, and it works particularly well at her students' young age.
Maybe, Anderson said, she'll share daily videos of her experiences through El Camino's online forum, ensuring her class, and classes throughout the school, will be able to follow along with the adventure.
Her time in the Galápagos will also apply to social-emotional learning, or the teaching of self-awareness and relationship skills necessary to be a healthy and happy person, Anderson said.
Experts say social-emotional learning is critical in pre-K, when many students are still learning how to go to school, make friends and interact with their classmates and teachers.
The students' examination of Galápagos Island's creatures could lend itself to examining social-emotional lessons, too, Anderson said. She imagined her students delving into the environments that make animals from the Galápagos feel safe on their home islands — and how they might relate that lesson to environments in their own lives.
And finally, Anderson said traveling to a Spanish-speaking country like Ecuador — which the Galápagos Islands are part of — ensures she'll be able to use both of the languages spoken in her bilingual classroom throughout the journey. She's looking forward to learning the proper Spanish word for "blue-footed booby" from locals.
The experience will demonstrate "the benefits of how much more rich your life and experience can be being bilingual," Anderson said.
Though Anderson's trip may be over by mid-October, she'll get to work on projects related to the expedition — including a photo story from the journey, a plan to incorporate her new knowledge into students' learning and outreach with the broader Santa Fe community — throughout the next two years.
She's even thinking about taking her students on their own closer-to-home expedition through local wetlands.
All of this means the trip is meaningful not just for Anderson, but for her class and her school, too. And she said can't wait to share the adventure.