The natural world crept into Jennifer Anderson's dual language pre-K classroom Thursday morning. 

As they moved around their learning space at El Camino Real Academy, Anderson's students interacted with that world. They watched a video of butterfly wings flapping on a smartboard at the front of the room, harmonizing with soft piano music. They gathered puppets from the classroom's collection, which included a stuffed caterpillar, butterfly, spider and bee.

Through magnifying glasses, they examined caterpillars wriggling in a sealed cup on Anderson's desk. 

Recommended for you