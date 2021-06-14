As the state launches a $15 million, two-year pilot program to boost funding for schools with high concentrations of students living in poverty, El Camino Real Academy in Santa Fe is set to receive the highest investment of more than $434,000.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Family Income Index into law earlier this year.
The New Mexico Public Education Department on Monday announced the funding, which is going to 108 schools, is spread over 69 public districts and 10 state-chartered schools. Three schools in the Santa Fe district received awards totaling nearly $940,000: Along with the $434,174 for El Camino Real Academy, César Chávez Elementary School will receive $214,230 and Ortiz Middle School, $289,449.
The funding allocations were determined using family income data from the U.S. census and the state Taxation and Revenue and Human Services departments. The goal was to find schools with the highest numbers of students whose families earn no more than 130 percent of the federal poverty level — a maximum income of $34,000 for a New Mexico family of four.
While smaller schools in Gallup, Albuquerque and the Navajo Navajo had the highest concentrations of family poverty, El Camino Real Academy received the highest allocation due to its booming population.
Over 54 percent of El Camino Real Academy's 840 students were identified as from families with extremely low or very low incomes.
The funds must be used for reading and math interventions, new counselors and social workers, resource centers, culturally and linguistically diverse classroom texts, professional development and after-school programs.
Schools can spend their allocations starting July 1 and will be reimbursed for expenses by the Public Education Department.
