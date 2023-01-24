Step aside, Sesame Street. A new puppet-led show for families with young children will be arriving Thursday in New Mexico.

The new show, called The Early Show with Alax, is an online series produced by the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department in partnership with New-Mexico-based Film Nest Studios, MediaDesk and puppeteer Devon Hawkes Ludlow, department officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

In three- to five-minute episodes airing online this spring, viewers will follow the series’ host — a fuzzy, intergalactic puppet named Alax — and guests as they learn how to care for “little tiny humans,” without any prior caregiving experience. For this reason, Alax can ask the questions human parents might be embarrassed to ask, said Sommer Smith, co-founder and creative director at MediaDesk and executive producer and lead writer for The Early Show with Alax. Parents, then, can learn from the answer.

