Step aside, Sesame Street. A new puppet-led show for families with young children will be arriving Thursday in New Mexico.
The new show, called The Early Show with Alax, is an online series produced by the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department in partnership with New-Mexico-based Film Nest Studios, MediaDesk and puppeteer Devon Hawkes Ludlow, department officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
In three- to five-minute episodes airing online this spring, viewers will follow the series’ host — a fuzzy, intergalactic puppet named Alax — and guests as they learn how to care for “little tiny humans,” without any prior caregiving experience. For this reason, Alax can ask the questions human parents might be embarrassed to ask, said Sommer Smith, co-founder and creative director at MediaDesk and executive producer and lead writer for The Early Show with Alax. Parents, then, can learn from the answer.
“Alax is an alien. Alax doesn’t know anything about what it is to be a human,” Smith said.
By observing Alax’s discoveries, viewers will learn how to care for infants and access resources available in the state, in a format that both adult caregivers and their small children will enjoy, said Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky.
“How do I create a safe sleep environment for my infant? How do I know if my child is developing as expected? What are some strategies for dealing with big feelings? In the first season of The Early Show with Alax, these questions are answered with an approach that is playful, accessible and happy,” Groginsky said.
In this way, Smith said the show will extend learning through play — a concept accepted by child development experts as a key way young children experience and understand the world around them — to an adult context.
The web series is part of Moments Together, an Early Childhood Education and Care Department campaign to connect parents, caregivers and their children with resources, information and programs, Smith said.
“The Early Show with Alax is an education tool for New Mexico families designed to build awareness around the free early childhood programs and services offered through the state and share well-researched and expert-backed strategies for families with young children,” said Lois Vermilya, director of the University of New Mexico’s Family Development Program, which will provide experts to be featured in episodes of the series.
How to watch What: The first five-minute episode of The Early Show with Alax, an online series produced by New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department and designed to show families how to care for infants and access state resources for young children.When:10 a.m. ThursdayWhere:TheEarly Show.org