In the small but expanding world of New Mexico early childhood education, Katherine Freeman, longtime president and CEO of Growing Up New Mexico, is known as an intermediary with the right connections, good intentions and dogged determination.

She's worked with child care providers, business leaders, lawmakers, legislative staff members and others, combining varying perspectives and finding common interest to expand access to high-quality child care in the state, said former Lt. Gov. Diane Denish, who worked closely with Freeman and Growing Up New Mexico during her time in office. 

"She has been a broker of various interests," Denish said of Freeman. "I think that that is the role that Growing Up New Mexico and the policy arm of United Way of Santa Fe County has played."

Popular in the Community