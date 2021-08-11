A staff member at Early College Opportunities High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after being on campus the same day, Santa Fe Public Schools said.
The case is one of 10 reported by the district so far. In nine of the cases, the person was at a school campus while infectious.
On Tuesday, the district notified the public of five new cases in schools, including three among students at Capital High School.
The district said in a news release Wednesday evening the ECO employee “is isolating and will continue to do so until released per Department of Health guidelines.”
In each case reported since last week, when classrooms reopened for the new school year, the district has said contact tracing doesn’t show the virus was contracted on campus.
District spokesman Cody Dynarski said Wednesday principals are using robocalls or other means of communication to notify families and staff of a positive case in a school.
The state only requires notification of the whole school community if a person is contagious while on campus.
If the state responds to reports of infections at a school four or more times within 14 days, the school will be required to close for two weeks. A single response could address multiple positive tests results returned on a single day.
As of Tuesday, 18 schools across New Mexico were on the state’s “rapid response” watchlist with at least two responses. None were in Santa Fe County.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.