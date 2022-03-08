Some school administrators in New Mexico are hesitant to tack extra school days onto the 2022-23 school year, even as lawmakers continue to pump funding into extended learning time programs.
The state Public Education Department is offering a menu of three options districts and charter schools can use to extend the next school year following learning gaps caused by the pandemic — including a new pilot program for all grades.
“After nearly two years of disrupted learning caused by the pandemic, I think everyone with a stake in education now realizes the best tool for that purpose is time — specifically, time children spend with dedicated, highly educated classroom teachers,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a recent news release.
Nationwide, educators are considering adding extra days and hours to the school year to help close achievement gaps pried wider by issues created by the pandemic. And in a landmark 2018 ruling, late District Judge Sarah Singleton listed extended learning time programs as a benefit to low-income students named as plaintiffs in the Yazzie/Martinez case.
But districts that added extra days this school year are considering moving on without them in the coming fall.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez wrote in a text message Tuesday the district will send out a survey this week to staff members and families to gauge interest in participation in the state's Extended Learning Time Program, which adds 10 days to the school year.
Extended Learning Time saw participation from more than half of the state's school districts and 74 charter schools this school year.
The Santa Fe district's participation sparked some outrage among parents and educators at the end of the 2020-21 school year, as most of the extra days intersected with the end of summer break.
Chavez said last week the district is looking into other options to "help move the academic needle."
A longer-term extended time program, K-5 Plus, will not be on the menu for the Santa Fe Public Schools survey. Instead, respondents will choose between a school year extended by 10 days or not at all.
The district previously had taken part in K-5 Plus, which adds 25 days for elementary schoolers and must be implemented schoolwide, but former superintendent Veronica García said in May 2021 the district would not have been able to commit to the requirements this school year.
Sixteen districts and seven charter schools in New Mexico are involved this school year in the program, according to the Public Education Department.
Chavez said that when the grant application for a new K-12 Plus pilot program comes out later this month, the district could consider applying.
That program, made possible by a more than $43 million investment by lawmakers this year, will extend K-5 Plus through high school but allows districts to choose specific grade levels. Data from the pilot will be used to examine how extended learning affects the academic achievements of low-income and other students.
Priority for funding awards will go toward districts with high Native American student populations or are located in rural areas.
At a recent round of closed-door meetings with superintendents and charter school leaders around the state, Steinhaus encouraged schools to consider implementing any of the programs next year — in part because both Extended Learning Time and K-5 Plus come attached with a 3 percent pay boost for participating teachers.
In an interview last week, National Education Association Santa Fe President Grace Mayer wondered whether local teachers would be more enthusiastic about adding extra days next year.
"When you weigh that against a couple of thousand dollars, people are like, 'I'd rather the time I have with my family,' " she said.
"Teachers are tired," Española Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Martina Tapia said. "It's been a year."
The Española district opted to take part in the Extended Learning Time Program this year by adding five days to the start of the school year, and another five to the end.
Tapia said administrators heard little feedback at the start of the school year, but she "would anticipate that come May 31, when those five days are looming, it's going to feel hard on teachers then."
Tapia said the district will soon gauge parent interest in extra school days with a survey as well. Those results, along with attendance data and the outcomes of short-cycle assessments, will help inform whether the district opts for extended programming in the future.
"If the students have made gains without the five days at the end, are they really necessary?" she asked.
Administrators at the Pojoaque Valley School District and the West Las Vegas Schools confirmed neither is likely to participate in any kind of extended learning time next year.
In an interview last week, Pojoaque Valley Superintendent Sondra Adams said when the district added extra school days this year, she saw high rates of absences among staff and students. It wasn't the impact the district was hoping for, she added.
Pecos Independent Schools Superintendent Debra Sena Holton said she has historically been a huge fan of the state's K-5 Plus program, and before the pandemic hit her district participated in it for years.
"It was highly successful," she said. "We always had those committed teachers at each grade level,"
She said that now the program is required to be implemented school-wide, as of 2021, it doesn't feel as realistic to get 100 percent buy-in from teachers.
This year, Pecos opted to add on 10 extra days with the Extended Learning Time Program instead.
"Right now, I'm leaning toward no," she said of continuing with the extra days for next year — though Sena Holton added she would need more time to review the details of the K-12 Plus pilot.
The district is exploring offering more summer programs instead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.