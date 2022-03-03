About 63 percent of Santa Fe Public Schools staff members — including substitute teachers and part-time workers — have received COVID-19 booster shots, new data from the district shows.
At a school board meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said that of 2,200 employees, nearly 1,700 have filled out a proof-of-vaccination form the district distributed in January. Most of those 1,700 have had two doses of vaccine, and almost 1,400 have booster shots.
About 525 staff members still need to fill out the form, Chavez said.
The data comes after updated guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department last month required adult staff members who don’t have booster shots to take part in weekly COVID-19 testing.
More than 800 school staff members, contractors and volunteers are participating in weekly testing, Chavez said.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced masks would no longer be required on public or private school buses. Chavez said the district is waiting on updated COVID-19 guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department, expected next week, before making a decision.
The district is making masks optional on school grounds when students return from spring break March 21.
As mask requirements are set to ease, two parents at the public forum Thursday night pressed the school board to host in-person, rather than virtual, meetings.
“If it’s safe for our kids to be in person, and it’s safe for parents and teachers to interact, then why is it not safe for the board to meet in person and allow the public to join if they choose?” asked one El Dorado Community School parent, who submitted her comment in writing.
Board President Kate Noble said she will recommend resuming in-person meetings after spring break “to let everybody get through and get some rest.”
The board also unanimously amended and approved an expired employee child care policy aimed at expanding “affordable child care services” for district staff members. The policy was introduced in 2020, after the Public Education Department authorized schools to provide emergency child care for staff members without becoming licensed facilities in light of the rise of COVID-19.
Attorney for the district, Joshua Granata, said Thursday night the district never implemented the policy, first because of lack of available child care staff and later because the district went fully remote.
Granata said the new policy would allow the district to open a licensed child care facility using federal pandemic relief funds.
“This is a benefit that I think would greatly enhance our abilities to attract and retain teachers in the district,” he said.
