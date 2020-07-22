Desert Academy has decided to close to seniors this fall, citing a lack of cash reserves and financial uncertainty.
The move comes two weeks after the private school decided to suspend academic operations for grades 6-11 as it faced a significant drop in enrollment and a lawsuit over missed mortgage payments for its campus on Old Santa Fe Trail.
“We felt obliged to make the decision because we did not have the fund to finish the school year," said Head of School Pat Preib. "As devastating as it is to close now, we felt it would be much worse to have to close during the school year.”
With only a month before the beginning of the fall semester, the academy has pledged to help its 17 seniors find spots at other schools in Santa Fe.
“I’ve reached out to the other independent schools in town," Preib said. "My staff is working very hard to find everything they can to ease [the seniors’] transition to another school next year. We are doing everything we can think of.”
The academy offered an International Baccalaureate program, and it charged roughly $20,000 a year in tuition.
Sophie Nathanson, who would have been a senior at the academy, said she is scrambling to find a new school before the next semester begins.
“The options are pretty limited. My parents and I have contacted multiple schools and we are pretty stressed about it," she said. "Everyone else in the class is freaked out about it, too. It's everyone for themselves and everyone is trying to get the last spot."
She said she is disappointed she won't be able to graduate from the academy, where she has been a student since sixth grade.
“It makes me so mad," she said. "I wish they had told us back then [when they announced the other grades would be closing]. We would have had so much more time to prepare. The fact they led us on and gave us hope that we would be able to continue is the hardest part.”
Preib laid out the rationale behind the decision in a letter sent to Desert Academy families this week.
“In normal times, it might have been reasonable to gamble, but with insufficient funds in hand, no financial cushion, the probability of additional significant expenses arising during the year due to COVID, and unprecedented economic uncertainty on the state and national fronts, the risk of not making it through a full school year is just too great,” she wrote.
School officials also cited the cost of maintaining health insurance for faculty as an additional reason for the decision.
They pledged to keep seniors in touch with teachers for recommendation letters and to offer seniors the school’s college counseling services.
“These students deserve the kind of educational and fiscal stability guaranteeing a clear path to graduation," board Chairwoman Trudy Moon said in a news release. "It is clear we can’t provide that guarantee and must help our seniors find schools which can.”
