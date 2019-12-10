The University of New Mexico is no longer under federal supervision for its handling of sexual assault reports, but new rules proposed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could drastically change how such cases are handled in the future.
President Garnett Stokes announced Tuesday the end of a three-year agreement between UNM and the Department of Justice to monitor the school’s handling of sexual assault in the wake of a series of high-profile sex cases.
“We know that we cannot be a strong university unless we address sexual misconduct effectively, fully, and in a timely manner,” she said in an announcement to students.
Trial attorneys sent a letter to the university’s chief legal counsel last week confirming the end of the agreement, finding “that no further action is warranted at this time.”
The agreement required annual reports on the effectiveness of UNM’s sexual harassment response and prevention programs, in addition to training and bolstering the university’s policies when it came to investigating and reporting sexual assault.
In 2014, the Justice Department opened an investigation into the university after “receiving complaints from multiple students” alleging UNM mishandled sexual assault reports. UNM was one of 55 universities under investigation, and at stake was its federal funding.
Reports to the Justice Department included students reporting confusion on how to report sexual assault; lengthy delays in UNM’s investigative and resolution processes; insensitive and sometimes retraumatizing investigative techniques; a failure to provide effective interim safety measures; and a perception that the campus culture affords preferential treatment to certain students such as fraternity members or athletes.
In April 2016, the Justice Department sent a letter to UNM after finding the university’s response was improving but insufficient. They entered into a mutual agreement to correct the deficiencies in October 2017.
The agreement mandated that UNM implement training, revise policy on reporting sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations, eliminate its hostile environment and ensure Title IX staff are adequately trained. Title IX is a federal law guaranteeing equal treatment on the basis of sex for any institution that receives federal funding, including public universities.
In 2017, DeVos scrapped the Obama administration’s “Dear Colleague Letter,” which had been in place since 2011. DeVos has criticized the Title IX guidelines as unfair and stepping on the due process of accused students.
DeVos released new Title IX guidelines in November 2018 to replace the letter.
The proposal would make the standard of evidence higher, remove the Office for Civil Rights’ ability to fine universities that break the rules, require live hearings with cross-examination and change the exemption rules for religious institutions. The rules are still in the review process and have yet to be implemented.
Four House Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday to stop DeVos from implementing changes to Title IX, saying the proposed changes are harmful to survivors of sexual assault.
In 2018, UNM’s undergraduate student government overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the proposed Title IX changes and called for similar stances from Stokes and the university’s governing board.
Associated Students of the University of New Mexico could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said UNM was not taking a formal stance on the proposed Title IX changes.
“Some campus entities formally opposed the changes, like [the Women’s Resource Center] and [Office of Equal Opportunity], but as an institution we have not yet considered it,” Blair said. “UNM will continue to educate and support our campus community and provide fair processes to all.”
Angela Catena, UNM’s Title IX coordinator, said the university is waiting and watching for what the new rules will be. Until then, UNM will operate under the standards set by DOJ.
“We’re just keeping our ear to the ground, and when they come out, see how much the landscape has changed,” Catena said.
