Outgoing President Rick Bailey has led Northern New Mexico College since 2016, and those who know him say he made significant progress getting the college back on track after financial issues that preceded his tenure.
“He inherited a financial mess,” Northern Federation of Educational Employees leader and adjunct professor Tim Crone said in an interview about Bailey, who’s set to leave the Española-based college to lead Southern Oregon University. Southern Oregon is in Ashland, not far north of the California border.
“He’s very charming and personable, and people felt comfortable with him.”
Jake Arnold, who leads the El Rito-based advocacy group La Sociedad Venceslao Jaramillo and strongly opposed the 2015 closure of the school’s El Rito campus, said he gave the president an “A-minus” for his work : He said he did a great job but it feels as if he should have stuck around longer. Bailey’s contract runs through June.
When Bailey leaves in January, his new position will increase his pay by more than $100,000 to $290,000 a year.
Bailey said he wouldn’t have taken a job midyear if he didn’t feel confident the school would “thrive through the transition.”
Board of Regents President Michael Martin said the school hopes to hire a replacement by July 1 and to name an interim president ahead of Bailey’s departure.
“He’s done an awful lot for us,” Martin said of Bailey. “Whoever replaces him is going to have a lot larger workload than when he first came on board because he’s assumed so much more responsibility.”
A working group will convene soon to come up with candidate selection parameters, he said.
Bailey’s tenure began after the settlement of two whistleblower suits alleging mismanagement of funds and retaliation from the previous administration under then-President Nancy “Rusty” Barceló in 2016.
Bailey ordered an external audit from the state; its findings raised concerns over ethics and financial management and led to embezzlement charges against former financial director Henrietta Trujillo.
At one point, the school was at risk of losing its state and federal funds because of financial mismanagement and landed on a U.S. Department of Education watch list.
Bailey and his administration altered the school’s purchasing code and created new rules about the oversight of financial accounts and the school’s ledger.
Bailey said as of last year, the school’s finances were clear enough that the “disclaimer of opinion” on the school’s external audit was removed after four years.
“We’ve been very meticulous about putting mechanisms in place that will prevent something like this from ever happening again at the college, and that was really our job,” Bailey said.
The final of five whistleblower suits against the Barceló administration was settled in court last year. The school paid out more than $1 million combined in response to the suits.
But the Trujillo case remains open. It’s unclear what happened to the more than $81,000 Trujillo is charged with taking.
First Judicial District Court Judge Jason Lidyard has rejected two plea deals. Jury selection for a hearing is set to begin in January.
In addition to improving financial oversight at the school, Martin said, Bailey was instrumental in helping to pass a mill levy to authorize taxpayer funds to bring trade classes back to the El Rito campus.
That campus has a few classes now; Martin said COVID-19 has slowed construction progress in the area.
He said Bailey also brought solar power to campus, boosted enrollment and got the school on board with a new higher education services collaborative in the state dubbed CHESS.
In a December meeting, the board is set to hear a presentation on projects at the school ahead of Bailey’s departure, Martin said.
Bailey, who previously served as dean of students at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies in Alabama, said he hopes his successor will stay focused on equity and collaboration.
Crone was surprised to hear of Bailey’s resignation, given that the board had been preparing for a performance review for the president.
Crone said Bailey had a good relationship with the college’s unionized staff and faculty but recent negotiations have taken a sour turn as the college recently hired a new labor lawyer to navigate this cycle’s contracts.
“Instead of it going very quickly and cordially, it’s been rather contentious,” he said of negotiations.
Bailey said under his tenure, the school began negotiations with staff and faculty members after 10 years of no movement.
“We don’t agree on all things, but that’s OK,” he said. “At least we’re engaging in respectful dialogue.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.