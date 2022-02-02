Updated 6:30 a.m. Snow-packed and icy roads prompted Santa Fe Public Schools to call for at least a two-hour delay of classes Thursday morning.
The district closed all schools Wednesday and canceled extracurricular activities due to dangerous conditions from a winter storm expected to last into Thursday.
Officials announced in a news release Wednesday evening the Thursday delay means buses will run two hours later than their usual times.
DELAYS
- Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Community College OPENING AT 10 A.M., ONLINE AS SCHEDULED Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe County Offices 2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE COUNTY EMPLOYEES 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Higher Education Center OPENING AT 10 A.M., ONLINE AS SCHEDULED Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Indian School Buses 2 HOUR DELAY BUS AND DORM STUDENTS TWO-HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Public Schools 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Santo Nino Regional Catholic School 2 HR DELAY - NO BUS SERVICE Thu Feb 3
- UNM Taos 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- YMCA Santa Fe 2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE YMCA- LOWRANCE 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- 1st District Court - Santa Fe 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- 1st District Court-Tierra Amarilla 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Los Alamos National Lab CLOSED ON-SITE ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED FEB. 3. Thu Feb 3
- NM Secretary of State 2 HOUR DELAY SOS OFFICE ON 2 HOUR DELAY OPENING Thu Feb 3
- NM State Personnel Office OPEN AT 10 A.M. SANTA FE OFFICES Thu Feb 3 DETAILS
- NM Supreme Court Building 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Pecos Independent Schools 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Magistrate Court OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 3
- St. Michael's High School 11 a.m. start Feb 3
- City Of Santa Fe OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 3
CLOSINGS
- UNM Los Alamos CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- West Las Vegas Public Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Institute of American Indian Arts 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Los Alamos Magistrate Court CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- MCCURDY CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- New Mexico Highlands - Las Vegas CLOSED NMHU-LAS VEGAS CLOSED Thu Feb 3
REMOTE
- ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING ONLY 2/2 AND 2/3 Thu Feb 3
- LAS VEGAS CITY SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING - FEBRUARY 3, 2022 Thu Feb 3
