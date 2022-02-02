Updated 6:30 a.m.  Snow-packed and icy roads prompted Santa Fe Public Schools to call for at least a two-hour delay of classes Thursday morning.

The district closed all schools Wednesday and canceled extracurricular activities due to dangerous conditions from a winter storm expected to last into Thursday.

Officials announced in a news release Wednesday evening the Thursday delay means buses will run two hours later than their usual times.

DELAYS

  • Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 3
  • Santa Fe Community College OPENING AT 10 A.M., ONLINE AS SCHEDULED Thu Feb 3
  • Santa Fe County Offices 2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE COUNTY EMPLOYEES 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Santa Fe Higher Education Center OPENING AT 10 A.M., ONLINE AS SCHEDULED Thu Feb 3
  • Santa Fe Indian School Buses 2 HOUR DELAY BUS AND DORM STUDENTS TWO-HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Santa Fe Public Schools 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Santo Nino Regional Catholic School 2 HR DELAY - NO BUS SERVICE Thu Feb 3
  • UNM Taos 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • YMCA Santa Fe 2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE YMCA- LOWRANCE 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • 1st District Court - Santa Fe 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • 1st District Court-Tierra Amarilla 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Los Alamos National Lab CLOSED ON-SITE ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED FEB. 3. Thu Feb 3
  • NM Secretary of State 2 HOUR DELAY SOS OFFICE ON 2 HOUR DELAY OPENING Thu Feb 3
  • NM State Personnel Office OPEN AT 10 A.M. SANTA FE OFFICES Thu Feb 3 DETAILS
  • NM Supreme Court Building 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Pecos Independent Schools 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Rio Arriba Magistrate Court OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 3
  • St. Michael's High School 11 a.m. start Feb 3
  • City Of Santa Fe OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 3

CLOSINGS

  • UNM Los Alamos CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • West Las Vegas Public Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • Institute of American Indian Arts 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
  • Los Alamos Magistrate Court CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • MCCURDY CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • Rio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla CLOSED Thu Feb 3
  • New Mexico Highlands - Las Vegas CLOSED NMHU-LAS VEGAS CLOSED Thu Feb 3

REMOTE

  • ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING ONLY 2/2 AND 2/3 Thu Feb 3
  • LAS VEGAS CITY SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING - FEBRUARY 3, 2022 Thu Feb 3
