A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order from the Floyd school board in its fight for local control over school rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 4, the state Public Education Department suspended the Floyd school board after it voted to make masks optional in schools and placed a disagreeing superintendent on administrative leave. The state has ruled masks must be worn by all elementary school students and secondary students who have not yet been vaccinated.
The state designated former Las Cruces Superintendent Stan Rounds to serve in place of the five school board members.
In late August, the court shot down the school board’s request, with District Judge Matthew J. Wilson writing that reversing the Public Education Department’s suspension of the school board would likely be “adverse to the public’s interest” because of rising infection rates.
What a surprise.....NOT! The fix is in in this politically biased, partisan court, not impartial, not capable of justice or interpreting the Constitution.
New Rules to inflate DELTA Non Vaccinated deaths:
A vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA 28 days from 1st jab.)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Deaths within 42 days of vaccine are reported as UNVACCINATED.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
