“Just try it. You’ll like it.”
“Just take a small bite.”
As grown-ups, it’s likely these well-intended
words have crossed our lips — perhaps from a place of encouragement (or more likely from a place of desperation) — only to land on tiny, deaf, defiant ears. No amount of begging, pleading, bargaining or cajoling will get the long-term results we adults want, and these tactics may actually backfire on us in the long run.
As it turns out, forcing kids to taste a new food may actually make them more resistant to trying new foods in the future. This is because tasting a new food isn’t a matter of external coercion. It’s a matter of inner courage.
Cooking with Kids educators are witness to this courage every day. It’s why we don’t have a classroom rule that says, “You must try the food.” Instead, we say, “be brave.” And then we give kids lots of chances to flex their courage muscles.
What does bravery look like in a Cooking with Kids class? Bravery is cracking an egg for the first time. Bravery is dicing an onion, grating cheese, smelling a pepper or touching the inside of a tomato. Bravery is also working together as a team, learning about new places in the world, and discovering what we have in common and what makes us different (including the foods we like or dislike). And yes, bravery is tasting a new food for the first time.
Some kids need only the extra surge of courage that comes from hearing the excited declarations of “Yum!” and “¡Qué rico!“ from their classmates, and sometimes a kindergartner or first grader will go the entire school year without ever taking a single bite. But in the meantime, they get their hands messy kneading tortilla dough, mashing beans, peeling cucumbers or tearing up basil leaves.
With each fun, hands-on experience, new foods become a little less strange and scary and a little closer to something they might just want to eat — as long as the choice always remains entirely theirs. Even better, over time trying those new things often becomes the highlight of a child’s Cooking with Kids’ experience. By the time students are in fifth and sixth grades, we hear things like, “I love trying new things.” or “The best part of the cooking class is having a chance to make things that I have never tried.”
Cooking with Kids has been around for more than 25 years, and our experience with tens of thousands of kids means we understand how hard it is to resist saying “just take a small bite” or “just try a little bit.” It takes courage to hold our tongues and let kids choose without any coaxing. But being brave is absolutely worth it.
To learn more, visit cookingwithkids.org.
Rachel Shreve is the communications director for Cooking with Kids, Inc. Founded in 1995, Cooking with Kids works with children and families to make healthy food choices through hands-on nutrition education with fresh, affordable foods. This year, more than 5,000 kids in eight Española and 14 Santa Fe public schools will receive Cooking with Kids programming as part of the regular school day.