Siena Tan, a student at The Masters Program in Santa Fe, poses Oct. 7, 2021, in the green-screen studio at Santa Fe Community College. She worked on a short film as part o Film Prize Junior New Mexico.

Film Prize Junior New Mexico will return for a second year in 2023 to help students achieve their dreams of becoming filmmakers.

Last school year, 500 students from over 20 schools in 16 counties took part in the statewide youth film festival, creating more than 60 films that were screened at a film festival at the Dreamcatcher Theater in Española.

This year, the festival's director expects it to be even bigger.

