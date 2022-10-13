Siena Tan, a student at The Masters Program in Santa Fe, poses Oct. 7, 2021, in the green-screen studio at Santa Fe Community College. She worked on a short film as part o Film Prize Junior New Mexico.
Film Prize Junior New Mexico will return for a second year in 2023 to help students achieve their dreams of becoming filmmakers.
Last school year, 500 students from over 20 schools in 16 counties took part in the statewide youth film festival, creating more than 60 films that were screened at a film festival at the Dreamcatcher Theater in Española.
This year, the festival's director expects it to be even bigger.
"It's looking like we're going to have even greater participation," said Rosey Hayett of Taos. "We have a lot of new schools; we have a lot of returning schools, so it looks like there are going to be a lot more kids taking art. And you know, that's what we're here to do, to support kids to tell their stories."
Hayett said the contest already has students from 52 schools in 19 counties signed up to participate. He noted 18 of those schools primarily serve tribal communities. Teachers and students have until Dec. 5 to register their scripts for the competition.
Film Prize Junior New Mexico gives middle and high school students a chance to compete for scholarships and grants while learning the ins and outs of filmmaking from industry experts. This includes the Meow Wolf Narrative Team, which will host a workshop on creative collaborative brainstorming.
"We're working with some Disney scriptwriters and other media and film professionals from across the state," Hayett said. "I think that that's one of the strengths of our program is that we have professionals that coach the students through all the phases of creating a film."
Hayett said the program also plans to take advantage of the Adobe Create New Mexico Initiative, which connects public school students with industry-standard design, photography, video and web programs.
Film Prize Junior was started in Louisiana in 2016, and was modeled after the Louisiana Film Prize, a competition for adults founded by Gregory Kallenberg. Last year, the competition for middle and high school students expanded to New Mexico.
"We're incredibly excited about what has happened in New Mexico," Kallenberg said. "Making a film is not easy, and that's really the beauty of Film Prize Junior. It teaches these kids skills like communication, collaboration [and] planning. And to watch these kids in New Mexico, who don't always get these kinds of opportunities to watch them and their teachers embrace it is incredible."
Organizers said they plan to put extra emphasis on Native storytelling through film after being inspired by the films created by Native American students last year, including Pinwel Tah, a documentary about the preservation of the Tewa language.
The organization plans to work with student filmmakers from the Eight Northern Pueblos, in partnership with Tewa Roots Society and the Institute of American Indian Arts. Another group will also be based at Native Stars Studios in Gallup.
"There's a growing appreciation for Native stories, and I think the kids understand that there are opportunities for them in New Mexico for careers in the growing television, film and media industries," Hayett said. "It's time for these kids and New Mexicans to tell our own stories. So many films have been shot here that are other people's stories, and so I think it's really exciting and important that the kids have this opportunity."