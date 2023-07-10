New Mexico’s Public Education Commission heard varying perspectives Monday on Explore Academy-Santa Fe, a proposed charter school that would operate within the boundaries of the Santa Fe Public Schools district.

School founders and prospective students voiced their support for the proposed new school, lauding it as an example of student-led education and an engaging learning environment.

However, in a letter read before the commission, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez strongly opposed the proposed charter school, framing it as a means of diverting much-needed resources from public schools.

Recommended for you