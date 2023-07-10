New Mexico’s Public Education Commission heard varying perspectives Monday on Explore Academy-Santa Fe, a proposed charter school that would operate within the boundaries of the Santa Fe Public Schools district.
School founders and prospective students voiced their support for the proposed new school, lauding it as an example of student-led education and an engaging learning environment.
However, in a letter read before the commission, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez strongly opposed the proposed charter school, framing it as a means of diverting much-needed resources from public schools.
Explore Academy-Santa Fe’s application to found a new school will be decided during the commission’s meeting in August.
Initially, Explore Academy-Santa Fe was one of two proposed Santa Fe-based charter schools, both of which filed notices of intent to begin the school-founding process earlier this year. Only Explore Academy-Santa Fe ended up submitting an application this year.
Explore Academy-Santa Fe is part of a nationwide network, though it was founded in New Mexico. Its leaders contend it would replicate — albeit with a local twist — a charter school framework currently in place at schools in Albuquerque and Las Cruces and slated to open in Rio Rancho during the 2023-24 school year.
The Explore Academy structure allows students to select the “flavor” through which they’ll learn key concepts, said Meghan McGraw, one of the co-founders of Explore Academy-Santa Fe. These flavors, taught in small classes through projects and graded based on state standards, are brief learning modules — sometimes as short as 22 days — that cover essential standards through an engaging subject lens, she added.
The structure, McGraw argued before the commission Monday, will offer students “a personalized educational experience through the power of student choice, which allows each student to create a personalized and engaging educational pathway.”
Public commenters, including a few prospective students, supported the founding of the new charter school.
“I am excited about new choices for schools in Santa Fe. Explore Academy sounds like fun. I would like to choose what I learn about,” Shane O’Brien, an 8-year-old student in Santa Fe Public Schools, said before the board.
Chavez, however, strongly objected to the establishment of a new charter school in the district, asserting it would replicate existing programming available in Santa Fe Public Schools and further school funding inequities.
Public schools — traditional and charter alike — receive funding based on student enrollment. As a result, when students leave traditional public schools, their funding leaves with them.
This shifting of funds, Chavez argued, would take state dollars away from the school district, compromising its efforts to better serve students identified in the Yazzie/Martinez court decision, in which a judge determined the state failed to provide adequate education to low-income, Native American, English language learner and disabled students.
“Approval of the charter application and diverting resources to a replicative program could undermine our efforts to provide necessary resources and improvements to our existing schools and students,” Chavez wrote.
Commissioner Steve Carrillo, who represents Santa Fe and once headed the board of education, resisted the district’s assertions.
“The argument of taking resources from a district and [giving them] to a charter has become the most B.S., overused argument that there is. These are all our kids. These are all our schools,” Carrillo said.