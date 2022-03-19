School districts and charters aren’t the only entities scrambling to decipher language in new legislation on educator pay.
Local colleges are, too. Virtually all college and university employees are set to get a 3 percent bump in the last quarter of their contracts this school year alongside a 4 percent “average” raise next school year, which is set to bring the highest-ranked professors in the state up to a $98,000 annual salary on average.
“The word ‘average’ allows institutions the flexibility to increase salaries as needed,” New Mexico Higher Education Department spokeswoman Stephanie Montoya said in a recent email.
The current average median salary for unranked full-time faculty members and lecturers in New Mexico is about $60,000, Montoya said. Their pay might rise to about $64,000 a year with the changes.
The odds are lower for Santa Fe Community College faculty, where the highest-paid members on 12-month contracts get a $78,822 starting salary, according to salary schedules this year.
The school also has about 50 employees out of its 400 who will need raises to make it to the new $15-an-hour minimum. Currently, staff pay at the school begins at $12.32.
Nick Telles, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, said the raises are set to cost the school roughly $2.3 million, and state funds will cover about 40 percent of it. The school likely will rely on mill levy funds to cover the rest.
SFCC and the faculty union are negotiating compensation, Telles said. After that, the board likely will make decisions on pay in mid-April. He added that he didn’t foresee tuition increases or cutting positions to accommodate the raises.
“I feel like we’re in a good place to manage that,” he said. “We really haven’t had any conversation of raising tuition to be able to implement the compensation increases.”
The college shuttered several programs last school year, citing low participation, and also cut several staff roles during a financial emergency that President Becky Rowley declared during the pandemic in May 2020. The financial emergency ended in September 2021.
Some faculty members criticized the decision to cut programs and staff, pointing to the school’s multimillion-dollar cash reserve as evidence the school was not suffering financially.
Telles said those “difficult” decisions have placed the school in a better position to now raise pay without making cuts or increasing tuition.
“Because we made those hard decisions, we’re in a good financial place to be able to make all of these new financial obligations happen,” he said.
Other schools are considering raising tuition and fees to keep their wages competitive, including New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas.
At a meeting this week, the school’s board of regents considered the possibility of bumping tuition up 4 percent next school year for in- and out-of-state undergraduate students, and 2 percent for graduate students, as a way to keep staff pay higher than at other regional comprehensive universities.
“We’re real close,” said President Sam Minner of competitive pay during the meeting. “And I swear, I’m dedicated to punching that through.”
The board of regents is delaying a vote on tuition after student regent Christopher Ulibarri requested another presentation on the matter for staff and students.
The institution raised tuition last school year to keep wages competitive, said regent Danelle Smith, who chairs the Highlands regents’ budget, audit and finance committee. She said the Opportunity Scholarship will likely carry that burden for students.
“The state isn’t going to just let us increase to whatever amount we want just because it’s going to be paid through the state through the Opportunity Scholarship,” she said. “We’re recommending a 4 percent increase. … It will allow us to do some of the things that we at Highlands really need to be able to do.”
The Opportunity Scholarship Act, funded in the recent legislative session, will fund 100 percent of tuition for up to 35,000 in-state students taking more than six credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA, though steep tuition increases at different institutions could limit the number of students who receive funds.
A memorandum of understanding attached to the Opportunity Scholarship Act between schools and the state department stipulates colleges consider the “feasibility” of proposed tuition increases — a piece of the law that will become more defined during a rule-making process that wraps up July 1, Montoya said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.