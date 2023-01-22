As Santa Fe’s high school students continue to readjust and play academic catch up after spending an entire year of their young lives isolated at home, they are emerging from the fog and uncertainty of COVID-19 and refocusing on future pathways for themselves.
With the ever-shifting career and college landscapes, along with the record high anxiety in our teens, it is more difficult than ever for young people to feel comfortable exploring what can seem like an overwhelming range of options to make the best postsecondary and career decisions by themselves.
College and career decisions can have life-altering financial effects for some, become a significant missed opportunity for others, or leave behind some higher schoolers whose passions, skills and talents were unseen, undeveloped, or unappreciated.
These monumental decisions cannot and should not be made by teenagers or their families alone; it takes a village that includes human support and information so they can make college and career decisions in their best interest.
College and Career Plaza is a local, community-supported nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide equitably, culturally and linguistically informed access to future pathways. These opportunities can be life-changing as teenagers identify and follow their individual career and educational aspirations, whatever they may be.
College and Career Plaza meets each student “where they are” and creates a supportive environment for making decisions as well as affording them a comfortable space for navigating the step-by-step systems for making future career and college decisions.
Whether a young person is first generation to college, Ivy League-bound, prefers to enter a tech program or enters the workforce directly out of high school, College and Career Plaza is open and available to support each of them on their journeys. Every day, high school students and families from a range of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds are walking through CCP’s doors.
The staff at CCP’s four campus-based centers — Santa Fe High School, Capital High School, Monte del Sol, and Santa Fe Indian School — are ready to discuss the benefits of post-secondary education; work on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); research STEM programs around the state and the country; apply to colleges; write essays; explore scholarship opportunities; find jobs and internships; or just come in to relax.
CCP’s high school campus-based guidance and advising programs are open and accessible to all young people and their families during the day and evenings to provide access to college access and career development support.
The purpose of education is to prepare students to be productive citizens. At CCP, high schoolers can work alongside a trusted adult to think about who they are and what they want to be. It is a place where students can take account of their unique talents, interests, and skills and map out a plan to move forward.
During fall semester alone, CCP logged 643 advising sign-ins and 1,740 students in attendance at events such as college and career fairs, career exploration panels, and FAFSA nights. College and Career Plaza is able to reach these students and their families because of the philanthropic and volunteer support of our wonderful supportive community in Santa Fe.
College and Career Plaza If you are interested in learning more about College and Career Plaza, participating as a career mentor or in providing financial support, go to the College and Career Plaza website — collegecareerplaza.org or reach out directly to executive director Alliyah Noor, alliyah@collegecareerplaza.org.
Alliyah Noor, J.D., is Executive Director and Co-founder of College and Career Plaza.