The learning crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic brought into harsh light what STEM Santa Fe has always known: a lack of equity in distribution of educational resources is causing an “opportunity gap” for many students.
This gap is especially significant in STEM education, where inadequate learning opportunities and a lack of role models lead to underrepresentation of certain communities in related professions.
Inequities deepened by the pandemic threaten to undermine any progress society has made toward diversity in science, technology, engineering and math, and the switch to virtual learning in 2020 created a general urgency to keep learners engaged. Many communities already underrepresented in STEM were the same communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
STEM Santa Fe recognized this and knew we had to continue our mission and even expand it.
This month marks STEM Santa Fe’s sixth anniversary, providing supplemental STEM education to Northern New Mexico students to help increase the participation of many groups who are underrepresented in STEM fields — especially female, Hispanic and Native American students. Equity is at the heart of all STEM Santa Fe’s programming. As a founder of the organization, I am proud of the programs we developed and offered and our work is far from finished.
One memorable student is Samantha, a sixth grader at Chimayó Elementary School. She didn’t have the necessary technology to participate in our virtual summer 2020 camps, and her parents did not speak English. So our program coordinator, Sara Lanctot, communicated with her mother in Spanish and lent her a laptop. Her mother expressed her wish that her daughter have opportunities that she never had and was very pleased with the outcome of the camps.
Here’s the translation of one of her emails:
“I am Samantha’s mother, in these times of being at home, your attention and quality courses have been a joy for my daughter since she was restless, bored.”
Through all our programs, in-person and virtual, students engage with real-world problems through hands-on activities in a supportive, inclusive space. By collaborating with each other on a culturally relevant project facilitated by a STEM mentor, students get to practice social-emotional competencies like teamwork, problem solving and self-efficacy with a true sense of purpose.
Collaborating with our community is key to our mission. STEM professionals from organizations like Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Santa Fe Community College and Northern New Mexico College volunteer to lead projects and workshops as well as be role models for students.
We work with Santa Fe and Española public schools to bring hands-on STEM and college student mentors right to students’ classrooms.
We also offer conferences, festivals and summer camps, all made possible by our partnerships with New Mexico schools, nonprofits and businesses. We offer our programs at low to no cost to families to reduce disparities in educational opportunities.
When our communities’ needs change, we step up: In fall 2020, our long-standing partner, Capital High, was not able to incorporate our hands-on mentorship program. Instead, we created a series of virtual career fairs for their students at the school’s request. One Capital High student said, “You helped me decide my future.”
Additionally, we were able to start four new partnerships with schools that wanted a virtual mentorship program. Although the pandemic drags on, we remain committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through our programming under COVID-19-safe practices. Programs like ours help students stay connected to school and community during the isolation of the pandemic and encourage them to keep looking ahead to their futures in the midst of uncertainty.
We’d love for you to get involved, so visit our website at stemsantafe.org to learn more.
