Climate activist Artemisio Romero y Carver, a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts, is accustomed to speaking through a megaphone and being heard by rally crowds.
But it took time for him to learn how to use his authentic voice.
“Especially when I entered public spaces originally, my first move was to ‘white’ myself,” Romero y Carver said. “I saw a positive response when I would use my white voice.
“That’s internalized racism,” he added. “I made a connection between qualified and white, and uneducated and brown.”
Romero y Carver explored that theme in a poem he read during a virtual ceremony Thursday evening, when he was named the city of Santa Fe’s second youth poet laureate by a panel of judges organized by the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry and Collected Works Bookstore. He competed for the honor with other finalists from local high schools.
Through video conference, Romero y Carver read a poem titled Prayer No. 3 | To Ward Off Tokenization.
This is a prayer for the south side. I say it with my mouth wide open.
The poem ends:
I’m no genius, I can just talk white.
Romero y Carver won $1,000 from the Witter Bynner Foundation. He also will have five of his poems published in a national anthology, attend speaking and reading engagements throughout the year and be able to apply for regional and national youth poet laureate competitions.
Known for his leadership of the youth climate organization YUCCA — Youth United for Climate Crisis Action — Romero y Carver also has spent the past few weeks organizing food deliveries with a mutual aid fund jointly administered by Earth Care, Red Nation-Santa Fe and Democratic Socialists of America-Santa Fe.
He said he is excited to use his role as Santa Fe’s youth poet laureate as a new platform to express himself authentically.
“Through poetry, I think I can get away with a lot more in a certain sense. It’s really rewarding to say, ‘Here’s my narrative as a person of
color,’ ” Romero y Carver said. “And hopefully I’m a decent poet.”
Hannah Laga Abram, who won the inaugural competition last spring, served as a judge this time around. A graduate of the Santa Fe Waldorf School and a freshman at Middlebury College in Vermont, she said she knew Romero y Carver through climate activism and sees the position of youth poet laureate as an opportunity to mix art and politics.
“Climate activism and social justice work are important parts of poetry in Santa Fe,” Laga Abram said. “I think the title and platform adds a bit of legitimacy to different actions and events, and gives a chance to bring folks who are more receptive to art than traditional political speech into the discussion.”
Other finalists in the poetry competition were Santa Fe Preparatory School students Aviva Nathan and Emma Lawrence, Academy of Technology and the Classics student Maggie Rittmeyer and New Mexico School for the Arts student Oz Leshem.
