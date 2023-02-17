Elizabeth Ramirez's special education classroom was in disarray Friday. 

Sheets of plastic covered the electronic whiteboard. Desks and chairs had been removed, leaving a barren floor that was textured and tacky where carpet was recently stripped away. Workers chipped away insulation, exposed by 2-foot-high gaps in the drywall and vacuumed up residue. 

Much of Ortiz Middle School looks like this. Following a waterline break the morning of Feb. 7, industrial fans still whir in the hallways, and "keep out" signs, adhered with thick yellow tape, adorn most of the exterior doors.