The meteoric rise of Larry Chavez’s educational career added a new title Saturday — superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.
The school board announced Chavez’s hire by a unanimous 5-0 vote after spending almost nine hours in executive session for online interviews with six finalists.
Chavez has been the district’s associate superintendent of athletics/activities and school support since 2020, and was the assistant superintendent for athletics/activities and school support for the 2019-20 school year. He replaces Veronica García, who announced her retirement in March after five years with the district.
Chavez accepted a one-year contract with a salary of $150,000 a year and will take over July 1.
Chavez was hired by the district in 2017 as the athletic and activities director after spending two years as the principal and director of education of the state Department of Health’s Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque. He holds a master’s degree in special education from New Mexico Highlands University.
Chavez said he was honored and grateful for the board’s decision and intends to continue the work García started when she took over in 2016.
“I am going to be a sponge for the next two months before Dr. Garcia leaves us,” Chavez said during his introduction. “I plan on doing the best I can and giving it my all.”
In a new release, school board President Kate Noble said Chavez’s work in special education and his leadership in guiding the district’s secondary education as well as athletics and activities impressed board members.
“His listening to community members and his track record of collaboration were also strong considerations for the Board,” Noble said.
