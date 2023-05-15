Santa Fe police have forwarded criminal charges related to an April 21 school shooting hoax to the state's Juvenile Probation and Parole Office.
But whether two Santa Fe Public Schools students will be arrested — and just what charges they could face — is up to state juvenile justice officials, Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Bryan Martinez said.
Martinez declined to identify the two students, citing the preliminary nature of the case and the lack of a credible threat to Santa Fe residents.
The identities of the two students and the charges they may face may not be made public for some time. Records in possession of the state Children, Youth and Families Department — which houses the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office — are confidential per state law.
"There is little we can discuss when it comes to specific children and youth," Rob Johnson, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, wrote in an email to TheNew Mexican.
In general, Johnson said, Juvenile Probation and Parole officials would meet with accused youths and their families for a preliminary inquiry to advise the parties of their basic rights before consulting with the District Attorney's Office on "the best course of action."
If the DA's Office pursues the charges in court, the youths would be subject to a variety of possible dispositions, from juvenile probation to an adult sentence, Johnson added.
District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman JoHanna Cox declined comment on the case Monday.
Martinez said Clovis Police Department officers on April 21 received two calls from a suicide prevention hotline. Someone had called the hotline threatening to conduct a school shooting at Milagro and Ortiz middle schools in Santa Fe.
After Clovis officials forwarded the threat to local authorities, Santa Fe police officers responded to both schools to determine whether a legitimate danger existed and interview students, Martinez said. Both schools were locked down for more than an hour toward the end of the school day, until police determined no imminent threat existed.
It's one of a spate of school shooting hoaxes to hit the school district this semester, ranging from threats to schools across the state and the nation in February to a menacing message posted on Instagram last week.
By May 5, the two students believed to have been responsible for the active shooter hoax were identified, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez announced in a news release Saturday.