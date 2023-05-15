Santa Fe police have forwarded criminal charges related to an April 21 school shooting hoax to the state's Juvenile Probation and Parole Office. 

But whether two Santa Fe Public Schools students will be arrested — and just what charges they could face — is up to state juvenile justice officials, Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Bryan Martinez said. 

Martinez declined to identify the two students, citing the preliminary nature of the case and the lack of a credible threat to Santa Fe residents. 

