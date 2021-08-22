Capital High School junior Magali Montijo, like many 16-year-olds, is still deciding what she'd like to do after graduation.
She just won a $10,000 scholarship to help her figure it out.
Last month, Montijo was one of three students nationwide named a Lakhani Coaching Scholar. The educational consulting firm provides services to get high schoolers ready to apply for elite colleges.
"I'm very honored and grateful," Montijo said in a recent interview about the award. "I'm really hoping it will benefit me."
The news comes after Montijo spent her sophomore year learning mostly online, fighting to stay motivated and to keep her nearly perfect grade-point average: the biggest challenges so far of her academic career.
"I've always had a mind that I have to get good grades, and I need to turn in my work," Montijo said.
"There wasn't much to do," she added, speaking of the state's lockdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the scholarship, Montijo will receive 35 hours of specialized virtual tutoring, preparation for the ACT and SAT college admission exams, and other college preparatory services from Lakhani Coaching — which has offices in Santa Fe as well as New York and Florida.
Victoria Madden-Bonillas, Montijo's former English teacher and current adviser through the AVID college preparatory program at Capital High, said she believes Montijo is the perfect student for the honor.
Madden-Bonillas sees Montijo as a person who helps out behind the scenes in the classroom. The teen is not shy — but she is quiet and careful with her words, her adviser said.
"She probably doesn't like to brag about herself," Madden-Bonillas said, "because she's one of those students that just takes everything that is on her plate in stride."
Over the past two years, Madden-Bonillas has watched Montijo successfully balance responsibilities at home with her academic success. During the school year, the teen watches over her younger sister while their mother is working.
"Even if she's ever had to miss class or school, she's not the type that has to ask everyone for help," Madden-Bonillas added.
The scholarship is an opportunity that Lakhani Scholars founder Hafeez Lakhani was eager to extend to Montijo.
"Her level of maturity is really special for her age," he said.
Lakhani, who also sits on the Santa Fe Art Institute board and lives part time in the city, began the scholarship program a few years ago to bring competitive college preparation guidance to high-achieving students who are unable to afford tutoring to sharpen their admissions essays and prepare for the SAT.
Costs for tutoring services with a coaching firm or nonprofit like Lakhani Coaching can range from $290 to $1,200 per hour, presenting a financial barrier for students from lower-income families.
Hafeez Lakhani, in his more than 20 years of experience, has helped kids get into big-name ivy league schools like Yale and Harvard.
Enrollment in an elite school can transform a person's economic situation, he said, and in 2018, he realized he could do something to help young people have that opportunity.
"I'm able to share this gift with people who can afford it. But there are a lot of people out there, young people out there, who obviously can't afford it," he thought at the time. "And they may have the potential, but maybe they lack a nudge in the right direction or a little bit of guidance that would maybe get them to a whole new level of achievement."
One of the first Lakhani Scholars, who had planned to enroll in her local community college, landed a full-ride scholarship to George Washington University with the help of the academic tutoring, he said. "We really felt like we were able to move the needle for [her]."
Born to parents from Chihuahua, Mexico, and raised in Santa Fe, Montijo isn't sure where she'd like to go to college or what she'd like to study. But she does hope to head out of state.
Her favorite classes at Capital High are business courses. She's considering entering the fashion industry, possibly opening a business that would fuse Mexican and American Western themes, she said. But, she noted, that's just one idea of many.
Although her academic record suggests she might spend all her time studying, Montijo also likes to ride her horse, stabled on a friend's property. She also plays volleyball and softball.
Montijio had some advice for other students trying to navigate high school: "Stay focused but also have fun and enjoy it."
