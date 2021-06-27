Today, becoming a teacher is not a frequent choice among young people in communities across America. In fact, the numbers in teacher pipelines, whether in preparation programs or within school districts, continue to be low.
Since 2010, the number of those who want to become teachers has dropped by about a third, creating a critical educator shortage in many states, including New Mexico. This declining number is not necessarily across the board, but may be concentrated by subjects (mathematics, science, and special and bilingual education), geographic location and/or issues that plague the teaching profession.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Here we call attention to the teaching profession and the importance of growing our own teacher pipeline programs that are diverse, culturally rich and reflective of our communities to find innovative solutions to teacher shortages.
Teaching is no different from any other profession, but many positives overshadow the challenges. You may ask: Why did we become teachers in the first place?
High on the list is that teaching matters, and it matters every day for every child. Teachers have unique opportunities to make a difference in the lives of their students. Yes, teaching is mentally and physically demanding, yet it is truly rewarding because the best part of teaching is the light in every child’s eyes.
So how do we attract greater interest in teaching? We all have been inspired by teachers who made a difference in our lives. How do we promote teaching’s value and worth? There are many compelling reasons to expand the ranks of educators in our communities. Grow Your Own teacher programs are becoming a viable solution to address teacher diversity and shortages in our schools.
The teacher pipeline begins with conceptual framing that spans the teacher development continuum. It begins with recruitment that supports those interested in teaching by having a teacher role model they can connect with to answer questions, troubleshoot or just listen; preparation that includes programs and structures that scaffold learning and coaching; and retention that embeds mentoring, ongoing learning and professional development.
But I am getting ahead of myself. The first step in the continuum — recruitment — is my focus here.
Grow Your Own programs have been around for a long time, and they vary in scope, target population and mission as they work to enhance not only the numbers in the pipeline, but the diversity of the next generation of educators. I've helped establish such programs — school-university partnerships to increase the ranks of STEM educators. There are many around the country, including a teacher cadets effort (teachercadets.com/teacher-cadet-training.html) and Educators Rising (heducatorsrising.org). Others offer chapters of future educator (futureeducators.org) and teacher academies for all who are interested.
Some programs recruit educational assistants, paraprofessionals and career changers who are from diverse backgrounds. Educational assistants are well-positioned to become teachers. Encouraging them to continue their education by offering a menu of mentoring and financial options is critical. House Bill 22, passed during the 2021 legislative session, makes available to school employees Grow Your Own Teacher Scholarships to defray educational expenses.
The opportunities are almost limitless, but it takes encouragement from mentors, along with financial incentives for prospective candidates to join these critical programs. Expanding the ranks in a teacher pipeline with those who are from the community increases the likelihood of higher teacher retention rates and greater connections to our culturally and linguistically diverse students.
Developing teacher pipelines in Northern New Mexico starts with conversations highlighting the importance of teaching. Welcoming those to the teaching profession begins with this first step.
Let’s take that step together to initiate our own program here in Santa Fe. "Build it, and they will come.”
Join the challenge.
