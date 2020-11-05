Santa Fe Public Schools will see a $1.3 million dip in state funding as part of a budget adjustment for October, Superintendent Veronica García said Thursday.
That follows a $7.2 million decrease in September in State Equalization Guarantee funding, which accounts for about 90 percent of the district's budget.
Administrators might have to make some hard decisions to make up for the loss in revenue, García told the school board.
“We’re going to have to take a look at staffing,” she said. “We cannot sustain this level of decrease at every quarter.”
Last year, the district received $111 million through the complex funding formula, which is based on enrollment but also weighs factors such as a district's special-education needs, poverty, the rate of minorities and the number of students learning English.
García said the district anticipates a loss of 364 students next school year based on the city’s demographics. That would mean a $3.4 million loss in state funding for the 2021-22 school budget.
School officials in September reported a decline of 496 students for this year, to 12,526 students, as COVID-19 impacted enrollment for school districts across the state.
School board President Kate Noble said districts are being asked to do more when it comes to accommodating guidelines the state set regarding COVID-19, but funding is slowly drying up.
“We’re on the road to being perhaps more chronically underfunded than ever before,” Noble said. “It’s a call for everybody and anybody who can to fight for public education. This is really one of the last safety nets for families and communities coming together and there is so much extra being put on this system. It is really extraordinary.”
In other news, the district declined a request from First Serve to use Santa Fe High’s tennis complex as the program struggles to find open courts in the city.
Josh Granata, the district’s general counsel, said school officials were concerned about violating the state’s public health order that limits mass gatherings.
“The governor’s orders right now are that, essentially, we should be staying at home until things get better,” Granata said.
