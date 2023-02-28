A line of preschoolers stretched across a classroom at Nina Otero Community School on Tuesday morning. 

Before them sat hundreds of books — from childhood classics like Goodnight Moon to board books for young children — in neatly stacked piles. Two tables with yellow tablecloths held stories in Spanish, while books in English perched on a long table with a blue tablecloth.

"Good morning, little readers! It's good to see you," said Debbie Maloney, co-founder of local literacy nonprofit BOOKKIDS.