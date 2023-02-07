Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14% of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance.

“For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said.

And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky ones because he shares that cost with his spouse. As the cost of living in Santa Fe continues to increase, he said many of his fellow teachers — often master’s degree-level professionals — have to find roommates or get creative to stretch their earnings.

Popular in the Community