David Vincent

Santa Fe High's David Vincent was formally named principal Dec. 2.

 Courtesy The Demon Tattler

Santa Fe High School’s new principal likes to be where the action is: chatting with students in hallways and teachers in their classrooms.

“Visibility means a lot when it comes to being the leader of a school,” said David Vincent, a former assistant principal at Santa Fe High who was named to the school’s top job in early December. “I think when everyone sees you out and about, it relays the message that you care and that they’re important to you.”

Vincent developed this approach through more than three decades as an educator and school administrator. He served as a middle school principal in Texas’ Amarillo Independent School District from 2004 to 2017 before becoming principal of Amarillo High School.

