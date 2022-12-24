Santa Fe High School’s new principal likes to be where the action is: chatting with students in hallways and teachers in their classrooms.
“Visibility means a lot when it comes to being the leader of a school,” said David Vincent, a former assistant principal at Santa Fe High who was named to the school’s top job in early December. “I think when everyone sees you out and about, it relays the message that you care and that they’re important to you.”
Vincent developed this approach through more than three decades as an educator and school administrator. He served as a middle school principal in Texas’ Amarillo Independent School District from 2004 to 2017 before becoming principal of Amarillo High School.
During his three-year tenure at the high school, the campus was among about a quarter of Texas schools that earned an A rating in accountability from the Texas Education Agency, based on student test scores, graduation rates and post-graduation readiness. The school’s four-year graduation rate was nearly 95 percent for the 2018-19 school year, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.
Vincent arrived in Santa Fe Public Schools in 2020-21 and taught environmental science at Capital High. He became assistant principal at Santa Fe High the next year and interim principal Nov. 4, following the resignation of former Principal Renee Salazar-Garcia.
He was appointed principal Dec. 2.
With Vincent’s years of experience, both in Texas and at Santa Fe Public Schools, he has a clear understanding of the district’s vision, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said.
“I think he’s a wonderful communicator, first and foremost,” Chavez said, adding Vincent is “a systems individual — looking at systemic issues and trying to provide solutions — not only for his school site, but his staff, his students and his community.”
Vincent said he has found visibility goes a long way in supporting students, teachers, staff and parents. He also strives for clear and consistent communication.
“I believe good communication and trust is what unites a campus,” Vincent said.
It’s important, he added, for school leaders to be involved in teachers’ discussions on learning and instruction. It ensures teachers feel valued.
“Teachers can be their best when they are supported and given the resources they need to be successful. My main approach is to let them know that they are the teacher in the classroom, and we are in a leadership role and a supportive role to help them be successful,” Vincent said.
What drives him, he said, is watching students make progress, especially through “light bulb” moments.
He noted the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on learning and said it created more urgency for high-quality education. Vincent hopes to leverage that sense of urgency to ensure all Santa Fe High students are successful — not only in earning their diplomas but in taking on new challenges, such as attending a community college or university or entering the workforce.
Vincent believes Santa Fe High is moving toward that reality.
“Having worked here for a year and a half now, there are a lot of positive things that we’re doing,” Vincent said. “I’m proud to be the principal here.”