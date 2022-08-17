Third grader Gabriella Quiñones has plenty of ambitions and fears. The Kearny Elementary School student wants to be a singer and is worried about getting a bad grade in science. Most of all though, she seems really excited to be back at school.

When the pandemic intensified and classes went online in 2020, Gabriella found it so stressful she said she came down with a case of facial paralysis. But standing outside of the front entrance of Kearny on Wednesday morning on the first day of the school, she had an unmistakeable air of confidence.

“I know where everything is,” she said.

Popular in the Community