111422_JG_LFC3.jpg

Attorney General Hector Balderas speaks during the Legislative Finance Committee meeting Nov. 14 at the state Capitol. Balderas has been selected as Northern New Mexico College’s next president.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as Northern New Mexico College’s next president.

After a monthslong search, the college’s board of regents selected Balderas in a unanimous vote Thursday.

“I am honored that the regents, faculty and staff will partner with me as we take Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development,” Balderas said in a statement Friday.

Popular in the Community