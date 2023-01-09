Susan Lumley, longtime educator and former ATC principal at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, stands in the center of the school’s new gymnasium that was named after Lumley. The school honored Lumley during the halftime ceremony at the school versus alumni game on Jan. 7.
Academy of Technology and the Classics students work with Assistant Dogs of the West during an after-school program Monday where they get to train service dogs in the Susan Lumley Gymnasium lobby. ATC honored Lumley on Sunday in a dedication ceremony naming the academy’s new gymnasium after her during an alumni game. Lumley has been in education for 37 years.
Susan Lumley, longtime educator and former principal of Academy for Technology and the Classics, always saw herself as a coach first.
She began her career in education in 1980, teaching throughout the school day and honing student-athletes’ volleyball, basketball, cross-country and track skills in the afternoon. There, she saw how athletics, like all extracurricular activities, brings out the best in students.
Later, as a principal — a role she held at schools in Texas and throughout Santa Fe for 25 years — Lumley’s ability to nurture and develop teachers the way she once nurtured athletes shone through.
“That mindset she absolutely brings to her work ethic and her role as a leader,” said current Academy for Technology and the Classics Principal Jason Morgan, who started his tenure at the charter school as Lumley’s assistant principal in 2013.
On Saturday, Academy for Technology and the Classics students, staff and alumni gathered to celebrate Lumley’s dedication to coaching the school toward success. ATC’s new gymnasium now bears Lumley’s name, in recognition of her 37 years as an educator and nine years guiding the school through a charter suspension, expansion and beyond.
The new gym is one part of an expansion at the school, which added science labs, a music room, locker rooms, coaching facilities and a cafeteria space to the campus’s footprint. None of the facilities existed when Lumley, now 65, first arrived at ATC in the summer of 2011, Morgan said.
Back then, the situation was bleak. Lumley described ATC — a charter school of about 400 students that operates under the Santa Fe Public Schools umbrella — as just 26 “bare bones” classrooms, without a central gathering space or cafeteria. Daily lunch periods and all-school assemblies required students to gather on the outdoor basketball court, even in particularly hot or cold weather.
Student athletes, meanwhile, had to practice and play in other facilities, Lumley said.
Worse still, the school’s charter had temporarily been suspended by Santa Fe Public Schools. ATC was in an untenable financial situation, Morgan explained; campus rent was far too expensive for the school to afford, and because the facility sat on private property, it could not use public funding for maintenance.
Lumley was essential to correcting the academy’s course, Morgan said.
She negotiated a financing plan that allowed the school to stay on its campus south of Santa Fe, then with help of teachers and parents successfully lobbied the district for $6.5 million in General Obligation Bond funding to expand the campus with science, music and recreation spaces.
Bond funding was approved, and construction began in the summer of 2018, Morgan said.
“It’s been a real labor of love for a lot of people, for ATC,” Lumley said of securing the funding and starting construction on the new facilities. “For me, this is kind of a culmination of a lot of passion and hard work and belief that you can have a high-performing, quality school if everybody has the passion and the determination to make it happen.”
Lumley’s efforts have noticeably increased morale, said Joaquin Martinez, a social studies and humanities teacher in his eighth year of teaching at ATC. The new science labs, music room and gymnasium are quality spaces that provide students and teachers with the resources they need and increase pride in the school, Martinez said.
Initially, Lumley and Morgan hoped to celebrate the new digs, which opened to students and staff during the 2019-20 school year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration was delayed until Saturday.
“The ceremony is a long time coming,” Morgan said. “I’m so excited to finally be in a place where public health can allow for something like this. It’s been overdue as a final feather in the cap to all she gave to the school.”
For Academy for Technology and the Classics administration and staff, dedicating the new gym in Lumley’s name was a well-deserved honor, intended to celebrate everything she accomplished in remarkable career in education, Martinez and Morgan agreed.
“She totally deserves that gym to be named after her,” Martinez said. “She earned it for the kids. And it was always [about] what’s best for the kids. ... She would have laid those bricks if they let her.”
Although she officially retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Lumley isn’t far from education. In addition to selling real estate, she now works with schools on strategic planning efforts and consults for Cooperative Educational Services, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit dedicated to helping public schools and other institutions contract services.
Having a gym in her name, she said, is the perfect tribute to a longtime coaching role.
“I am very honored to have an athletic facility being named after me because that’s where my roots come from,” Lumley said.