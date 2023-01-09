Susan Lumley, longtime educator and former principal of Academy for Technology and the Classics, always saw herself as a coach first.

She began her career in education in 1980, teaching throughout the school day and honing student-athletes’ volleyball, basketball, cross-country and track skills in the afternoon. There, she saw how athletics, like all extracurricular activities, brings out the best in students.

Later, as a principal — a role she held at schools in Texas and throughout Santa Fe for 25 years — Lumley’s ability to nurture and develop teachers the way she once nurtured athletes shone through.

010923SusanLumley_LS_1.JPG

Academy of Technology and the Classics students work with Assistant Dogs of the West during an after-school program Monday where they get to train service dogs in the Susan Lumley Gymnasium lobby. ATC honored Lumley on Sunday in a dedication ceremony naming the academy’s new gymnasium after her during an alumni game. Lumley has been in education for 37 years.
010623_SusanLumley01rgb.jpg

Susan Lumley, longtime educator and former ATC principal at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, stands in the center of the school’s new gymnasium that was named after Lumley. The school honored Lumley during the halftime ceremony at the school versus alumni game on Jan. 7.

