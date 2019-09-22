At school, ‘everyone vapes,’ and adults are in crisis mode

Ashleigh Nowakowski, a substance abuse consultant for Your Choice, warned Crystal Lake Central high school students in Illinois on Wednesday about the risks of vaping and drug use. Administrators have long tried to warn students about the risks of vaping, but the outbreak of illnesses has brought new level of urgency and attention to the issue. Students who had brushed off warnings in the past, saying vaping was relatively harmless, can no longer do so. Alyssa Schukar/New York Times