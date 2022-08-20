Empty seats, missing assignments — Capital High School medical sciences teacher Natalie Garcia saw it all last school year.

“I imagine people would be kind of shocked and surprised. My students for the most part self-select into this pathway,” Garcia said. “For the most part, students want to be here in our classes, but we’re still seeing a high number of absences, for sure.”

Garcia is serious about making sure students who graduate from Capital High’s medical pathway are reliable enough to gain real-world experience in doctor’s offices and in college.

