First grader Victoria Ybarra, 6, was happy to get creative Friday morning at Amy Biehl Community School as part of an initiative to get more Valentine’s Day cards into local veterans’ hands.
She offered some guidance for celebrating Valentine’s Day while inscribing a rainbow onto a heart-shaped doily: “You just always love people and give people gifts.”
Addilyn Bartlett, 6, said a morning of drawing, pasting and cutting scraps of bright paper was the best part of first grade so far while she worked on a pink card adorned with little pink stamps that read “you rock.”
“Kindergarten was boring … but we can do a lot of stuff in here,” she said. “I’m trying to give the veterans a Valentine’s card because it’s almost Valentine’s.”
The students were getting creative as part of a local initiative from U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, called Valentines for Veterans.
The goal is to make more connections between young children and veterans by encouraging youths to make handmade valentines, Leger Fernández said.
Leger Fernández stopped by first grade teacher Melissa Romero’s class at the south-side school to deliver supplies, talk about the program and discuss her role as a U.S. congresswoman.
She said she’ll be dropping off valentines at various veterans organizations Monday.
Forty minutes into the valentine-making session in Romero’s classroom, dozens of heart-shaped notes — and a few green ones in the shape of a pickle, and a couple made to look like robots — were piled at the back of the class.
“So many of the kids also have veterans in their family,” Leger Fernández said. “Veterans Day shouldn’t be only one day.”
Veterans made up 8.4 percent of the civilian population in 2019, according to a report from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. Among those veterans, the largest group, at 39 percent, served during the Vietnam War.
Victoria, who said she has veterans in her family, liked getting the chance to meet Leger Fernández. But she said she was too enlivened by the morning to remember much from the congresswoman’s brief talk on U.S. government.
“I don’t know, I was just excited,” Victoria said. “There was just too much.”
