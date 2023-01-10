Increasing required learning time for students in New Mexico's public schools would be a big step toward boosting achievement — but only if the effort were combined with flexibility for districts and higher-quality instruction, educators and advocates say.

"Extending instructional time is not the initiative that’s going to provide the solution to have better outcomes," said Hilario "Larry" Chavez, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools. "I think it’s a combination of extending the instructional hours or time, but the quality of instruction in each and every classroom also has to change."

Lawmakers say they will try to strike that balance with legislation during the 60-day legislative session that begins next week.

Popular in the Community