ACT will allow students to retake sections of test

High school students will find the intense pressure to present their best efforts on the ACT exam a bit easier next year as they buckle down to the competitive college admissions process.
Officials at ACT, which makes the exam, said last week that starting next September, students who want to improve their scores would be able to retake single sections of the five-part test, which lasts about three hours, instead of sitting for all of them again. The change would allow students to avoid getting worse marks on sections they had taken earlier.
The new policy comes as educators, students and parents debate the role of standardized testing in admissions and whether it is an appropriate measure of student ability or worsens social inequities. Many colleges and universities have made test scores an optional part of applications. But many students still feel compelled to score highly on the ACT and SAT exams, committing to time-consuming and often costly prep sessions to gain an edge.
After the change was announced, some parents, students and tutors wondered if the option to focus their improvement efforts would fan the frenzy over test scores, putting students who do not have access to coaching at a further disadvantage.
The five subsections on the ACT — reading, math, science, English and writing, which is optional — are graded on a scale of 1 to 36. Currently, scores on the four required sections are averaged into a composite score. But students’ highest composite scores may not reflect their highest subscores because they may have done worse on an individual section.
Starting in September, students will get a new “superscore” combining their highest scores on the subsections from each time they took the test. Currently, if students who have taken the test more than once want colleges to see their best subscores, they have to send in multiple test results.
“They might think, ‘Why do I have to sit through and take all these tests again if I only need to improve my math score?’ ” an ACT spokesman, Ed Colby, said. “We’re trying to save them time. We’re trying to save them money.”
It is not yet clear whether colleges would evaluate applicants with a superscore over multiple exams differently from those with a composite score from one exam.
Test experts said the changes would help many students improve their lots. Testing coaches now generally work with students on the entire test. Under the new rules, they would be able to work on one subject at a time, trying to raise a score in math, for example, before moving on to English or science.
But the ability to customize test results in this way could make test prep even more important than it is now, hurting those who cannot afford it or are not advised to seek it, said Sally Rubenstone, senior contributor at College Confidential, an online admissions forum.
“These ‘improvements’ don’t move the admissions process any closer to the destination that I recommend, which is not eliminating tests entirely, but downgrading their importance and allowing only one — or maybe two — test sessions per student,” Rubenstone said.
“I worry that most of the high-achieving kids in my orbit will retest and retest until they can bump subsections of 33 and 34 up to 35 and 36. So standardized testing will become even more of an extracurricular activity than it already is.”
Akil Bello, a college consultant who specializes in working with underprivileged students, said although the changes sounded positive, “In the world we live in, it advantages the rich, who have coaches, who have advisers, who are strategically crafting their plan to take them to college.”
Another admissions consultant, Joshua Mauro, of Signet Education in Cambridge, Mass., said he thought superscoring would primarily benefit the ACT, by encouraging students to take its exam instead of the rival SAT. It would also help colleges, he added, by allowing them to report better test scores for students they admitted.
He said several colleges already constructed their own superscores, based on the test results that students send them, because “it improves their standing, their metrics.”
But he said that being able to retake individual subsections would be beneficial to students nevertheless. Just the stress and fatigue of taking a multi-hour test can reduce scores, so taking just part of it would mitigate that, he said.
“In my experience, students taking individual sections do drastically better than when they sit for the full exam,” Mauro said. “I see that as a way to reduce anxiety.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.