TAOS PUEBLO
Robert Mirabal realized something Wednesday morning.
Cuy — a Spanish term meaning guinea pig, likely borrowed from the Indigenous Andean language of Quechua — sounds remarkably similar to kee-oo, the Tiwa word for groundhog.
More than 4,000 miles apart, Indigenous communities call the two furry rodents by nearly the same name, Mirabal said.
It’s one of many cultural and linguistic similarities Mirabal, a member of Taos Pueblo, and Román Vizcarra of the Quechua Nation in modern-day Peru have noticed between their two seemingly distinct cultures through years of friendship.
It made the men realize something. From the Inuit in the northernmost parts of Alaska and Canada to the Mapuche in southern Chile, “We really share these common beliefs, like everything is sacred in our environment,” Vizcarra said. “That’s why we are respectful. There [are] no Natives that will act with arrogance in front of nature but with reverence and with respect.
“That makes us strongly say we are one culture,” he continued, much like “Western culture” encompasses many distinct civilizations.
This summer, the two men are putting that belief to the test by hosting a cultural exchange. The program brought 18 Indigenous Peruvians to New Mexico pueblos this month to highlight the shared values of Native communities across the Americas. The goal, Mirabal said, is to create a brighter and more united future for Indigenous communities.
“The ancient formula of wondering what’s over that mountain is the past, but yet, it’s the future. Because that’s exactly what we’re doing now,” Mirabal said of the exchange program.
For Mirabal and Vizcarra, the exchange is three decades in the making. About 30 years ago, Mirabal, a renowned musician and Native American flute-maker, heard the visiting Vizcarra playing music in the streets of Taos, and their connection blossomed into a friendship based on shared curiosity about each others’ cultures. Although they met in Taos, the men have been living on separate continents for the most part.
Vizcarra married Fielding Wood of Taos, and the couple returned to his home country to establish the Kusi Kawsay Association, a nonprofit educational organization combining Andean cultural teachings to serve youth and families in the Sacred Valley near Cusco, Peru.
The association’s cultural arm, Ñawpa Ñan Cultural Center, offers programs related to Indigenous Andean practices, including the agricultural calendar and traditional weaving, and hosts international gatherings.
As they lived and raised children a continent apart, Vizcarra and Mirabal kept in touch.
When their children grew old enough — and online tools like Whatsapp made it easier to plan international exchanges — the two planned to host the exchange, Mirabal said. They organized it through Ñawpa Ñan in partnership with the community center’s U.S. arm, Pachamama’s Path, and Indigenous video storytelling organization Unlocking Silent Histories.
That is how 12 young people, between 13 and 30 years old, and three master weavers from the Quechua Nation arrived in New Mexico earlier this month.
Since then, the youth and young adults have been visiting landmarks across Northern New Mexico. They soaked in the baths of Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs. They wandered through Santa Fe’s International Folk Art Market and Chaco Culture National Historical Park. They connected with Indigenous people from Acoma, Laguna and Taos pueblos.
They’re even hosting cultural performances of singing, music and dancing, including one Sunday on the Santa Fe Plaza. Mirabal will join the Peruvians’ performance at Taos Center for the Arts July 27.
What the exchange students have found is a mixture of “shared pain and multiplied joy,” said Susana Bolivar Franco, director of the Kusi Kawsay Andean School and a participant in the exchange,
The shared pain, Bolivar Franco said, lies in a history of Spanish colonization across the Americas.
At the same time, she said, there is joy in finding commonalities between the two Indigenous cultures.
“It’s like feeling at home,” Bolivar Franco said of being in New Mexico.
Through the exchange events, she said the group of students and weavers has offered a kind of blueprint on how to keep one’s own culture alive while engaging with other cultures, too.
Building that relationship between united cultures is essential to the future of Indigenous communities across the world, said Suni Sonqo Vizcarra Wood, Roman Vizcarra’s son, who joined in the cultural exchange.
“This exchange is about nurturing our roots and learning from our own cultures, but it’s also about building something in front of us, for our generation and the ones to come,” Vizcarra Wood said.
As she explored the Chaco Culture National Historical Park with the group, master weaver Lucia Ccana Santa Cruz thought of the ancient Incan sites of Sacsayhuamán, Ollantaytambo and, of course, Machu Picchu.
Chaco was very different from traditional Andean structures, Santa Cruz said. But there were similarities between the two sites’ stone structures, with their rock walls stacked just so.
The group stayed at Chaco until sunset, when the sky turned golden, Santa Cruz recalled.
She’ll pack her memories of the experience in her suitcase. She said she plans to bring “everything we’ve planted in our minds — what we’ve seen; what we’re learning from them; how they cook, the food, the flavor, everything,” back to Peru.