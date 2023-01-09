Susan Lumley, longtime educator and former principal of Academy for Technology and the Classics, always saw herself as a coach first.

She began her career in education in 1980, teaching throughout the school day and honing student-athletes' volleyball, basketball, cross-country and track skills in the afternoon. There, she saw how athletics, like all extracurricular activities, brings out the best in students. 

Later, as a principal — a role she held at schools in Texas and throughout Santa Fe for 25 years —  Lumley's ability to nurture and develop teachers the way she once nurtured athletes shone through.

Popular in the Community